Satisfied and dissatisfied with the OSCE election report...

In a polarizing turn of events, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Election Observation Mission's midterm report on Azerbaijan's early presidential elections has ignited varied responses from stakeholders.

The report sheds light on the absence of major opposition parties outside the Parliament, with one explicitly endorsing a boycott. Notably, the document underscores that all seven registered candidates, excluding the current president, had previously expressed clear support for the incumbent leader.

Allegations of pre-election journalist arrests and concerns about a shortened campaign period have further fueled the debate. Member of the control and inspection commission of the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan party, MP Elman Nasirov expressed skepticism in an interview with Turan, citing a lack of confidence in the impartiality of the OSCE ODIHR. Nasirov argued that the organization had historically presented reports steeped in negativity and questioned its ability to acknowledge Azerbaijan's democratic progress.

Nasirov contended that each election in Azerbaijan represents a step toward democratic development, urging the OSCE to adopt a more positive and objective stance. He criticized the report's assessment of candidates, asserting that each had distinct platforms and positions, dismissing claims that they merely echoed the president's actions.

Presidential candidate Fazil Mustafa questioned the report's characterization of support "in the recent past," highlighting that during the conflict in Karabakh, parties united in endorsing Ilham Aliyev as the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Mustafa deemed this historical context crucial to understanding the candidates' alignment with the incumbent president.

Arif Hajili of the Musavat Party, although not participating in the elections, characterized the report as a reflection of the current situation. He asserted that the genuine opposition had boycotted the elections, emphasizing that candidates focused more on promoting the head of state than presenting their own agendas.

Mammad Mammadzadeh, head of the Election Observation Alliance, acknowledged the somewhat softer tone of the report in an interview with Radio Azadlig, but stressed that a comprehensive conclusion would be presented after February 8. He highlighted the report's coverage of issues such as freedom of assembly, media status, and laws on political parties.

The OSCE ODIHR's delayed arrival in Azerbaijan on December 29 and commencement of observations in January prompted Mammadzade to underscore that the interim report only captures a portion of the election process.