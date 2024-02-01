The search for "spies" of pro-government media, events on the agenda...

On January 30, the pro-government media of Azerbaijan released a flurry of accusatory articles aimed at discrediting the online publication AbzasMedia, the Internet television Toplum.TV and figures from journalism schools. The main targets of these accusations are Khadija Ismail, the editor-in-chief Toplum.TV Arzu Geybulla, Head of Azerbaijan Internet Watch, and Akif Gurbanov, speaker of the Third Republic Platform.

In an alarming turn of events, Ruslan Izzetli, a member of the Platform of the Third Republic, was once again called up for military service. Considering this a political step against the background of recent political tensions, Izzetli, in an interview with Turan, expressed his belief that conscription into the army is a politically motivated order.

In an interview with the "Difficult Question" program, Akif Gurbanov shed light on the situation, arguing that the purpose of these indictments is to tarnish the reputation of those who criticize the government. He stressed that the accusations have no factual basis and are part of a broader strategy of manipulating public opinion, exercising control over society and suppressing dissent.

Gurbanov stressed that the government uses soft power, using tactics to generate public support in its favor and discredit those who challenge its policies or reveal its manipulation of public consciousness. Creating an atmosphere of fear, he argued, is a means of suppressing independent voices, turning activists, civil society representatives and journalists into subjects that society treats with suspicion.

The activist claimed that these efforts are aimed at diverting attention from questionable government practices, including arbitrariness, corruption, embezzlement and human rights violations. By portraying dissidents as dangerous outcasts, the government seeks to create an atmosphere of fear that hides its true nature.

Commenting on the recent OSCE election report, Gurbanov pointed to the demonstrative silence of the Azerbaijani media, especially the pro-government ones. He suggested that the media's unwillingness to cover the report is a deliberate tactic redirecting attention from the electoral process to the extension of President Ilham Aliyev's mandate.

As for Ruslan Izzetli's call for military training, Gurbanov expressed suspicions about the motives of the government. He argued that, despite the formal justifications, Izzetli's conscription seemed unnecessary, given his lack of a military specialty requiring special knowledge. Moreover, Izzetli has recently been demobilized, and a previous medical examination revealed a spinal hernia, which the authorities apparently do not pay attention to now.

Gurbanov came to the conclusion that Izzetli's appeal is a political maneuver, a message from the government urging activists to refrain from political activities. The ongoing persecution of dissidents in Azerbaijan highlights the challenges faced by those who criticize the regime, further exacerbating the tense political climate in the country.