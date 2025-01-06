The National Hydrometeorology Service issues warning: Rainy weather conditions expected
The National Hydrometeorology Service forecasts that intermittent rain will fall in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula from the evening of January 7 until midday on January 8. The Service has stated that precipitation may intensify in certain areas of the peninsula.
Intermittent precipitation is also expected in some eastern regions of Azerbaijan during the same period. The National Hydrometeorology Service warns that precipitation may intensify briefly in some locations.
Residents are advised to take appropriate precautions in line with the weather conditions.
- 8 January 2025, 18:47
On January 7, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree increasing the salaries of employees in several organizations funded by the state budget. According to the decree, the monthly salaries of managerial and other employees in around 20 institutions (including the Presidium, Apparatus, and Ganja Branch of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, and the Heydar Aliyev Center) will increase by an average of 15% starting January 1, 2025.
- 8 January 2025, 18:02
The demolition of the popular "Shusha" restaurant located in the Nasimi district of Baku has started.
- 8 January 2025, 18:02
- 8 January 2025, 13:47
Azerbaijan is expected to experience predominantly dry weather on January 9, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service.
