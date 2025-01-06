  • contact.az Contact
  • The National Hydrometeorology Service issues warning: Rainy weather conditions expected
The National Hydrometeorology Service forecasts that intermittent rain will fall in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula from the evening of January 7 until midday on January 8. The Service has stated that precipitation may intensify in certain areas of the peninsula.

Intermittent precipitation is also expected in some eastern regions of Azerbaijan during the same period. The National Hydrometeorology Service warns that precipitation may intensify briefly in some locations.

Residents are advised to take appropriate precautions in line with the weather conditions.

