Currently, an unfavorable situation regarding metapneumovirus, a respiratory illness, is observed in China, Kazakhstan, and Russia. The symptoms of this virus include cough, runny nose, high fever, shortness of breath, and hoarseness, which are common to many other acute respiratory viral infections.

The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan reports that, to monitor the epidemiological situation, research is being conducted at the Center for the Control of Especially Dangerous Infections of the Ministry of Health.

To protect public health and prevent infection, the Ministry of Health recommends that individuals with high sensitivity wear medical masks in crowded places and include foods rich in vitamins in their diet. People from high-risk groups are advised to get vaccinated against the flu.