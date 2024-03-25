The soldier committed suicide

    • flag_AZ
The Shamkir military Prosecutor's office received information that a serviceman of one of the military units of the Ministry of Defense, Private Bagirov Eljan Emin oglu, committed suicide by using firearms, the message of the Military Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan dated March 25.

A criminal case has been opened in the Shamkir military prosecutor's office. The investigation is ongoing.

