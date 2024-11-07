  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Clear11.90 C
  • Friday, 8 November 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(3 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Social
  • Threatened to jump off bridge, blocked traffic on airport road (Video)
Threatened to jump off bridge, blocked traffic on airport road

Threatened to jump off bridge, blocked traffic on airport road

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Threatened to jump off bridge, blocked traffic on airport road (Video)

A 32-year-old man, who had threatened to jump off a bridge, blocked traffic on the airport road.

The unidentified man initially blocked traffic on the airport road after climbing onto a bridge and attempting to jump. Rescue workers were able to remove him using a crane. The reason for his suicide attempt is unclear. According to the police, the man has been arrested on administrative charges.

Leave a review

Social

  • Weather on Victory Day Social
    • 7 November 2024, 12:28

    Weather on Victory Day

    On 8 November in the capital it will be cloudy, rain is possible at night. In Apsheron, precipitation will be intense with thunderstorms. Wind is south-western, in the morning a slight fog.

    Read more
  • Azerbaijani Experts Comment on Trump’s Victory Social
    • 6 November 2024, 18:24

    Azerbaijani Experts Comment on Trump’s Victory

    The victory of former President Donald Trump in the U.S. elections has been met with mixed reactions by Azerbaijani politicians and experts. Political analyst Shahin Jafarli commented on the X network, linking the Republicans’ victory to President Joe Biden’s ineffective governance: "The people did not want to choose the current administration or its representative."

    Read more
  • Weather Forecast for November 7 Social
    • 6 November 2024, 16:27

    Weather Forecast for November 7

    On Thursday, cloudy weather, with rain at night  in some areas of the Absheron Peninsula and in Baku is expected. The moderate north-western wind will change to a north-eastern direction during the day. The air temperature at night will range from +5 to +8°C, and during the day, it will be between +12 and +16°C. The humidity will be 70-75% at night and 55-60% during the day.

    Read more
  • Six consecutive days will be off work in Azerbaijan Social
    • 6 November 2024, 12:22

    Six consecutive days will be off work in Azerbaijan

    Six days in a row will be non-working days in Azerbaijan from 8th to 13th November. The 8th of November is celebrated in the country as Victory Day, while the 9th is Flag Day.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line