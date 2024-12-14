Unstable weather established on Azerbaijan territory

Unstable weather has been established in the territory of Azerbaijan, strong wind is blowing, snow is falling in a number of regions.

In particular, in Baku and Absheron Peninsula on Saturday morning there is wet snow, north-west wind gusts reach 30 metres per second, the National Hydro-meteorological Service reports.

According to the 'Oil Rocks' station, the height of waves in the sea reached 5-6 metres.

According to the orange warning, wind force reaches 34 metres per second in Zagatala, 32 metres per second in Mingachevir, 31 metres per second in Geranboy, 30 metres per second in Terter, Naftalan, Aghdam, Barda, Balakyan, Sheki, Ismayilly, Terter, 28 metres per second in Ganja, Goychay, 24 metres per second in Yevlakh.

Snowy weather is observed in Guba, Gusar, Altyagach, Shahdag, Gobustan, Dashkesan, Lerik, Gakh, Gedabey, Khojaly, Lachin, Sharur, Fizuli, Jabrail, Kyalbajar and Shusha.

In the second half of the day the precipitation will gradually stop and the wind will weaken.