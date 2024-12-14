Archbishop Gallagher in Azerbaijan to lay cornerstone of new church

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Vatican Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, began his three day visit to Azerbaijan on Friday, December 13.

The main purpose of the visit is to bless the site and lay the foundation stone for a new church in the capital, Baku, dedicated to Saint John Paul II.

According to his programme, Archbishop Gallagher will meet with local religious representatives on Saturday, December 14, and visit the "Meryem Merkezi" Educational Center, managed by the Missionaries of Charity.

The blessing of the site and the laying of the foundation stone for the new church in Baku, dedicated to Saint John Paul II, will take place on the same day.

On Sunday, December 15, the archbishop will preside over the Eucharistic celebration at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Baku.

Later in the day, he is scheduled to participate in an interreligious meeting with Sheikh Ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade.

On Monday, December 16, Archbishop Gallagher will meet the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, followed by a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov.