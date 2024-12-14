Armenia has granted ownership rights to the occupied lands of Azerbaijan

Armenian authorities issued ownership documents for lands belonging to Azerbaijan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed on Facebook. The disclosure has sparked investigations into illegal land claims in the Tavush region's Kirants village, where residents are asserting rights over neighboring Azerbaijani territories.

"Several disputed property certificates in Kirants were likely issued illegally. The government has reviewed their legal grounds and found no basis for their validity," Pashinyan stated, adding that law enforcement agencies are investigating the matter.

In October, speaking in parliament, Pashinyan highlighted approximately 60 land parcels on territories returned to Azerbaijan earlier this year during the demarcation process. These lands were allegedly registered as private properties under documents issued by Armenia’s State Cadastre Committee. The ongoing investigation seeks to uncover how citizens obtained ownership rights for lands belonging to the Azerbaijani village of Heyrimli.

Pashinyan also addressed opposition claims that demarcation using Soviet-era maps from 1976 is unacceptable. He defended the government’s approach, warning that rejecting those maps would equate to undermining Armenia’s sovereignty and independence.

"We gained independence with the territory of Soviet Armenia, and this is how we were recognized by the international community. Upholding our internationally recognized territory is a critical buffer for us," Pashinyan wrote.

The revelations have added fuel to ongoing political debates in Armenia over the implications of territorial agreements and the handling of sovereignty issues in post-conflict resolution.