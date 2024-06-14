Əslində azalan, amma rəsmən artım göstərilən ÜDM. Manipulyasiya? – Elçin Rəşidov saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda

The path to peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan seems navigable, yet complex, as both nations navigate the intricate web of diplomacy and internal politics. On June 12, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed the parliament, indicating that the opening of communications and the delimitation of the border could precede the signing of a formal peace treaty with Azerbaijan. "It is quite possible to form a real world, through practical steps, and then only sign an agreement. But in any case, a peace treaty must be signed," Pashinyan asserted.