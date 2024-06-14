Əslində azalan, amma rəsmən artım göstərilən ÜDM. Manipulyasiya? – Elçin Rəşidov saat 16:00-da Çətin sualda
Dövlət Statistika Komitəsinin son məlumatlarına görə, bu ilin ilk 5 ayında ÜDM 4,2% artaraq 48026 milyon manat təşkil edib.
Bu rəqəmlərin doğruluğu suallar doğurur.
Bu rəqəm iqtisadi vəziyyətin yaxşılaşdığını göstərsə də, rəqəmlərə daha dərindən baxdıqda bunun əksini görmək olur. Əvvəlki illə müqayisə fərqli mənzərə yaradır: 2023-cü ilin eyni dövründə ÜDM 49 580,8 milyon manat təşkil edib. Bu artımdan daha çox ÜDM-in 3% azaldığını göstərir.
Ənənəvi olaraq Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatının təməl daşı olan neft-qaz sektoru 2023-cü ilin eyni dövrü ilə müqayisədə artım göstərməyib. Bunun əksinə olaraq, qeyri-neft-qaz sektoru əhəmiyyətli dərəcədə genişlənərək 7,3% artıb.
Bu rəqəmlərə baxmayaraq, tədricən 2,5% azalma müşahidə olunan neft-qaz sektorunun həqiqi vəziyyəti ilə bağlı narahatlıqlar var.
Bu, Azərbaycanın ÜDM hesabatlarında ilk uyğunsuzluq deyil. 2024-cü ilin ilk dörd ayı üçün Dövlət Statistika Komitəsi 4,3% artım elan edib.Lakin audit bu iddiaları təkzib edərək faktiki olaraq 4,5% azalma aşkar edib.
İqtisadçı Elçin Rəşidov Kamran Mahmudovun təqdimatında yayımlanan “Çətin sual” verilişində bu barədə danışır.
