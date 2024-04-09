  • contact.az Contact
Accounts Chamber Reveals Financial Violations Worth Millions in Azerbaijan

The Accounts Chamber of Azerbaijan has released its annual report for 2023, revealing staggering financial violations amounting to AZN 562.5 million, with a significant portion translating to a loss of AZN 103.2 million to the state budget. These findings underscore the magnitude of fiscal mismanagement and malfeasance plaguing the country's financial landscape.

Among the litany of infractions outlined in the report are instances of non-compliance with procurement procedures and the extravagant expenditure of public funds, leading to inflated costs for goods and services procured. As a result of these damning revelations, the Accounts Chamber has taken the unprecedented step of referring materials related to certain government agencies to law enforcement authorities for further investigation and potential prosecution.

Economist Natig Jafarli sounded the alarm in an interview with Azadlig Radio, cautioning that the current capacity and mandate of the Accounts Chamber are woefully inadequate to conduct thorough and comprehensive audits of the state budget, which exceeds a staggering 30-35 billion Manats. Jafarli advocates for a radical overhaul of the chamber's structure and authority, emphasizing the need for expanded personnel and investigative powers to root out systemic corruption and financial irregularities effectively.

However, Member of the Committee on Economic Policy of the Milli Majlis, Vahid Ahmadov, strikes a more sanguine tone, asserting that the Accounts Chamber has made significant strides in recent years in broadening its purview and conducting rigorous audits across various sectors of the economy. Ahmadov highlights the chamber's role in uncovering financial malfeasance and its proactive approach in referring cases to law enforcement agencies for further action.

Yet, despite the chamber's efforts to combat corruption, critics like Fuad Gahramanli of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan contend that these revelations merely scratch the surface of pervasive graft and embezzlement rampant within the country's corridors of power. Gahramanli alleges that the authorities manipulate anti-corruption measures to create an illusion of accountability while shielding high-ranking officials from scrutiny and punishment.

Natig Jafarli echoes these sentiments, lamenting the lack of accountability and transparency in the aftermath of the Accounts Chamber's findings. Jafarli questions the efficacy of the chamber as an independent oversight body, citing the absence of concrete actions taken against those implicated in financial wrongdoing. Without robust enforcement mechanisms and institutional independence, the chamber's efforts to safeguard public funds and ensure fiscal integrity remain hamstrung by bureaucratic inertia and political interference.

As Azerbaijan grapples with the enduring scourge of corruption, the revelations unearthed by the Accounts Chamber underscore the urgent need for systemic reforms and greater accountability measures to combat graft and restore public trust in the integrity of state institutions. Only through concerted efforts to bolster transparency, strengthen regulatory oversight, and uphold the rule of law can Azerbaijan pave a path towards a more accountable and equitable future for its citizens.

 

