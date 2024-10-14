Is Euro-5 quality diesel available on the internal market of Azerbaijan?
Currently, the internal market of Azerbaijan is still supplied with Euro-2 standard diesel fuel, the October report of the international agency “Argus”, which specializes in oil and petroleum product market analysis. It is noteworthy that in early June, at the Baku Oil Week exhibition, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) showcased that it had started producing Euro-5 quality diesel fuel in 2023. However, it later became clear that this quality of petroleum product is exported, and domestic supplies would commence later.
According to “Argus”, the internal market is still receiving diesel fuel of the previous quality. In the section “Market Prices for Motor Fuel” in the Caucasus countries, the agency noted that Euro-5 quality diesel fuel is not available in Azerbaijan.
The Turan agency found that the sulfur content in Euro-2 standard diesel fuel exceeds the minimum by 100 times compared to Euro-5. In Euro-2 fuel, the sulfur content is 0.1%, while in Euro-5, it ranges from 0.0005% to 0.001% (5-10 ppm).
Euro-5 standards significantly reduce the environmental impact of diesel vehicles by decreasing the formation of smog and acid rain. Stricter criteria for Euro-5 diesel fuel enhance combustion efficiency, leading to improved engine performance and fuel savings.
Argus, referencing market participants, also reported that Azerbaijan has been actively purchasing motor fuel since September to build reserves ahead of scheduled maintenance at the Baku G. Aliyev Oil Refinery in November.
-
- Energy
- 14 October 2024 08:21
-
Energy
-
- 14 October 2024, 08:21
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has allocated $225,000 through a special technical assistance Fund for the implementation of the project to create a "green energy corridor" across the Caspian Sea.
-
- 14 October 2024, 08:14
From January to August 2024, Georgia imported 1 bcm of natural gas from Azerbaijan worth $149.5 million, which is 18% less in value and 10% less in volume compared to the same period in 2023, the National Statistical Office of Georgia reported. According to the information, Azerbaijan ranked first among the countries exporting natural gas to Georgia.
-
- 14 October 2024, 08:12
From January to August 2024, Armenia produced 6,121.2 million kWh of electricity, by 2.4% more than in the same period in 2023, the data published by the National Statistical Committee of Armenia. The largest share of electricity generation - 40% - comes from thermal power plants, producing 2,448.1 million kWh (a decrease of 8.3%).
-
- 14 October 2024, 08:09
KMG Drilling and Services, a subsidiary of the national company “KazMunayGas” (KMG), has opened an office in Turkmenistan and will deploy its self-elevating floating drilling rig (SEADRILL) "Satti" for operations in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea.
