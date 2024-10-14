Is Euro-5 quality diesel available on the internal market of Azerbaijan?

Currently, the internal market of Azerbaijan is still supplied with Euro-2 standard diesel fuel, the October report of the international agency “Argus”, which specializes in oil and petroleum product market analysis. It is noteworthy that in early June, at the Baku Oil Week exhibition, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) showcased that it had started producing Euro-5 quality diesel fuel in 2023. However, it later became clear that this quality of petroleum product is exported, and domestic supplies would commence later.

According to “Argus”, the internal market is still receiving diesel fuel of the previous quality. In the section “Market Prices for Motor Fuel” in the Caucasus countries, the agency noted that Euro-5 quality diesel fuel is not available in Azerbaijan.

The Turan agency found that the sulfur content in Euro-2 standard diesel fuel exceeds the minimum by 100 times compared to Euro-5. In Euro-2 fuel, the sulfur content is 0.1%, while in Euro-5, it ranges from 0.0005% to 0.001% (5-10 ppm).

Euro-5 standards significantly reduce the environmental impact of diesel vehicles by decreasing the formation of smog and acid rain. Stricter criteria for Euro-5 diesel fuel enhance combustion efficiency, leading to improved engine performance and fuel savings.

Argus, referencing market participants, also reported that Azerbaijan has been actively purchasing motor fuel since September to build reserves ahead of scheduled maintenance at the Baku G. Aliyev Oil Refinery in November.