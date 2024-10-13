Israeli Tanks Destroy UNIFIL Base Gates in Southern Lebanon, UN Reports

Israeli tanks destroyed the gates of a United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) base in the southern part of the country and entered its territory, the UN said on Sunday.

In a statement, UNIFIL reported that the incident took place early Sunday morning at a peacekeeping position in Ramia. At approximately 04:30 local time, while peacekeepers were in hiding, two Israeli Merkava tanks "destroyed the main gate of the position and forced their way inside" the facility. Israeli troops subsequently "demanded several times that the lights be turned off at the base."

The tanks withdrew about 45 minutes after the peacekeepers protested, according to the UN statement, which added that the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) presence endangered the peacekeepers. At 06:40 local time, peacekeepers at the same position reported several shots fired approximately 100 meters to the north, accompanied by smoke.

"Fifteen peacekeepers suffered consequences, including skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions, after smoke entered the camp. The peacekeepers are being treated," the statement said.

Israel has yet to comment on the allegations. The incident follows hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on UN forces to withdraw from the border area once more. In a video message to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Netanyahu stated, "The time has come to withdraw UNIFIL from Hezbollah strongholds and war zones."

The IDF has repeatedly requested the withdrawal of UNIFIL, a demand that has been consistently refused. The Israeli military claims that Hezbollah militants are positioned near peacekeeper locations and use them as a "human shield," accusations that Hezbollah has denied.

Documents obtained by Reuters reveal that nearly two weeks ago, the Israeli military requested that UN peacekeepers prepare for redeployment more than five kilometers from the border to enhance their safety.

On Thursday, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, head of the UN peacekeeping force, told the Security Council that "the security of peacekeepers is under increasing threat." While peacekeepers remain in their positions, operational activities have virtually ceased since September 23, with three hundred personnel temporarily relocated to larger bases.

Attacks targeting watchtowers, cameras, communications, and lighting facilities have hindered the peacekeepers' ability to monitor the situation, a UNIFIL spokesman said on Thursday. UN sources expressed concerns that continued Israeli attacks could render it impossible to oversee violations of international law.

In recent days, five peacekeepers have been injured in a series of strikes on peacekeeping positions and personnel, with most attacks attributed to Israeli forces.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, a traditional supporter of Israel, spoke with Netanyahu by phone on Sunday to condemn the Israeli attacks. Italy contributes more than a thousand personnel to the UNIFIL contingent of 10,000. France and Spain, each deploying around 700 troops to the force, also condemned Israel's actions.

UNIFIL was established in 1978 to monitor southern Lebanon. The region has been a flashpoint for conflict multiple times: Israel invaded Lebanon in 1982, occupied southern Lebanon until 2000, and engaged in a five-week war against Hezbollah in 2006.