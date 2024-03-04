Political monitoring

Chronicle of events

01.02.24: The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced a decision in the case of Shiite theologian Sardar Babayev. The ECHR has declared unlawful the criminal prosecution of the theologian Sardar Babayev.

01.02.24: A high-level delegation led by Marketa Pekarova Adamova, the Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament, has embarked on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

01.02.24: France operates in the South Caucasus region on the principle of "adding gasoline to the fire," Head of State Ilham Aliyev said, receiving Secretary General of the Interparliamentary Union Martin Chungong. Referring to the PACE decision to deprive the Azerbaijani delegation of its vote, Aliyev said that it was a minority initiative. According to him, this decision contradicts parliamentary traditions. Aliyev said that the rights of the Azerbaijani delegation should be restored. "If this does not happen, the issue of Azerbaijan's participation in the Council of Europe and the European Court of Human Rights will be revised," Aliyev said.

01.02.24: Bilateral talks on military cooperation were held in Baku with the participation of representatives of the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Serbia.Following the talks between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Serbia, a plan for bilateral military cooperation for 2024 was signed.

01.02.24: Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with her Czech counterpart Markéta Pekarova Adamova, who arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, at the Milli Majlis. During the conversation Sahiba Gafarova condemned the actions of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe towards Azerbaijan, accusing Strasbourg of "double standards". In response, Marqueta Pekarova Adamova said that Czech parliamentarians did not participate in the discussion of the issue related to Azerbaijan and did not vote in favour of it.

02.02.24: Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the European Union and its member states, therefore, the application of double standards and an unfair approach to Azerbaijan do not contribute to the establishment of peace in the region, stated Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov, receiving Czech Parliament Speaker Markéta Pekarová Adamová. Bayramov also noted that the adoption of an anti-Azerbaijani decision in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to deprive the Azerbaijani delegation of its vote "does not serve dialogue."

02.02.24: The new edition of the online publication “Abzas Media” is located in Berlin, the new editor-in-chief Leyla Mustafayeva reported. "We don't want to engage in "careful journalism."

04.02.24: OSCE/ODIHR short-term observer from Switzerland Nick Gugger was prevented from entering Azerbaijan. He was turned round at Baku airport and sent back. According to social media, the police confiscated the Swiss citizen's passport and kept him at the airport for three hours. Afterwards, he was sent on a flight to Istanbul. According to Azerbaijani media reports, Gugger had previously criticised Azerbaijan for "aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh".

05.02.24: The trial of religious blogger Rashad Ramazanov, accused of drug trafficking, ended in the Baku Serious Crimes Court.The court sentenced him to 5 years and 4 months in prison, his wife Kenul Ramazanova said. In turn, lawyer Elchin Sadigov said that Ramazanov stated in court that he was tortured after his detention. Even the examination recognized that the traces of violence on his body coincide with the time of his detention. Rashad Ramazanov was detained on May 20, 2022, and the next day he was arrested for 4 months on charges under art. 234.4.3 (large-scale drug trafficking) of the Criminal Code. He denied the charges, and human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner. "Ramazanov's guilt has not been proven. The court should have acquitted him, but it passed a guilty verdict," Sadigov said

06.02.24: The Czech Embassy in Baku did not clarify the arrest of its citizen on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan. "The issue is being investigated," the Embassy said in response to Turan's request. According to media reports, a Czech citizen, whose name is not reported, was detained on Sunday. There was no official report on this topic, and no name of the detainee is known.

06.02.24: The Munich prosecutor's office charged Axel Fischer and Eduard Lintner with corruption and bribery of politicians. The investigation believes that they received money for lobbying for Azerbaijan's interests in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

06.02.24: Two pro-government websites, APA and Yeni Musavat, published "revealing" articles against Anar Mammadli, head of the Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies Center. The articles say that this Center has received 150,000 manats for the "anti-PR" of the early presidential elections. These publications became the third wave of discrediting of independent and opposition media and NGOs in Azerbaijan, conducted by the authorities since November 2023, when the arrests of journalists from “AbzasMedia” and a number of other media outlets in the country began.

06.02.24: "Unfortunately, in recent days, some Azerbaijani media have published absolutely unfounded accusations against the EU observation mission in Armenia. I stress that EUMA is a civilian, unarmed mission and it is abiding by its mandate," the head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, Peter Mikhalko, wrote about this on the social network “X.”

06.02.24: Azerbaijani businessman Nazim Baydamirli, who is under arrest, appealed to President Ilham Aliyev with a request to give instructions on the termination of the criminal case against him. Baidamirli, currently detained on charges of extortion under article 182.2.4 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, claims that the case against him is fabricated and has no legal grounds.

06.02.24: Reporters Without Borders (RBG) condemns the wave of arrests of journalists that began on November 20, and calls on the member countries of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to respond decisively to this. This is stated in a statement by RBG on the eve of the elections.

07.02.24: President Ilham Aliyev and his family members voted in the early Presidential elections at the 14th polling station of the 122-constituency in the city of Khankendi.

07.02.24: The Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) announced that it does not recognize the results of the early presidential elections on February 7.

07.02.24: In the presidential elections on February 7, voter turnout was 76.73%, CEC representative Farid Orujov said at a briefing. In particular, 4 million 971 thousand 32 voters voted.

07.02.24: The Musavat party has released a preliminary opinion on the early presidential elections of Azerbaijan on February 7: The early presidential elections were not free and fair.

08.02.24: This was the first election to be held throughout the internationally recognized territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, an issue that dominated the campaign and was echoed in public sentiment. While preparations for the election were efficient and professional, it lacked genuine pluralism and critical voices were continuously stifled. Longstanding restrictions on freedoms of association and expression were reinforced by recent legal amendments and resulted in legislation not in line with international democratic standards, international observers said in a statement.

08.02.24: The United States shares the observations and concerns of the OSCE ODIHR monitoring mission that the February 7 presidential election occurred in a restrictive environment with a lack of genuine competition. Azerbaijan has expressed its commitment to fundamental freedoms and democratic processes in its constitution and international commitments. We urge Azerbaijan to implement these commitments and ODIHR’s previous and forthcoming recommendations, - The statement of the U.S. Embassy in Azerbaijan says.

08.02.24: The president of Council of EU Charles Michel called to Ilham Aliyev.“Congratulated president of Azerbaijan Aliyev on his reelection & extended best wishes for his new mandate. Underlined the importance of continued engagement with the OSCE ODHIR.

08.02.24: The U.S. State Department reacted to Azerbaijan’s presidential election, in which observers from the OSCE have raised "serious questions" about its validity, while incumbent Ilham Aliyev claimed to have secured a fifth term with more than 90 percent of the vote, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports. "We share the observations and concerns of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights monitoring mission that the presidential election occurred in a restrictive environment with a lack of genuine competition," a State Department spokesperson told TURAN. "Azerbaijan has expressed its commitment to fundamental freedoms and democratic processes in its constitution. We encourage Azerbaijan to implement these commitments and ODIHR’s previous and forthcoming recommendations," a State Department spokesperson added.

09.02.24: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on ratification of the Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention of Terrorism.

09.02.24: Early presidential elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 7. These were the first elections held throughout the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev has been re-elected for his fifth term. The European Union confirms its expectations that the Azerbaijani authorities will take into account and implement the recommendations of the ODIHR/The OSCE in relation to these and previous elections. The EU continues to engage in dialogue and cooperation with Azerbaijan, including in the field of good governance, human rights and the rule of law, for the benefit of the people of Azerbaijan," the spokesperson for the European External Action Service said in a statement.

09.02.24: Head of State Ilham Aliyev visited the military facilities of the Air Force and observed the flight of the “Akinci” attack UAVs. The Minister of Defense and Technical director of the Turkish “Baykar” company, Selchuk Bayraktar, informed the head of state about the combat qualities of the new drone.

09.02.24: Baku hosted the next round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Switzerland. The Azerbaijani delegation at the consultations was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Swiss delegation was headed by head of the Eurasian Department of the Foreign Ministry of Switzerland Muriel Peneveire.

10.02.24: Russia is ready to facilitate the safe return of Karabakh Armenians to the region if they wish, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS. "Unfortunately, the majority of Karabakh Armenians have left the region. It was their hard but voluntary choice. In this regard, it is important to create conditions for the return of those who want to do so, with proper provision of their rights and security," he said.

10.02.24: At about 09:30, an explosion of ammunition occurred in the village of Chartar, Khojavend region. According to the press service of the Interior Ministry, as a result of the explosion, a local resident Samir Fuzuli oglu Aleskerov, born in 1996, suffered an arm injury.The victim was hospitalized.

10.02.24: The UK has taken note of the ODIHR's preliminary findings on the Presidential elections in Azerbaijan on 7 February. The OSCE's ODIHR has an important role to play in ensuring a fair assessment of the electoral process, and the UK urges Azerbaijan to work with the organisation to implement its final recommendations once they are published. "Azerbaijan is an important partner of the UK and we stand ready to support its electoral reforms and improvements to the democratic process," the UK Foreign Office spokesman said.

10.02.24: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has disclosed a significant element of the peace treaty negotiated between Armenia and Azerbaijan, shedding light on a pivotal aspect that could redefine the bilateral relationship between the two nations. In a announcement to Armenian MPs, Pashinyan revealed an agreed article in the draft treaty that stipulates the supremacy of the treaty over national law, marking a departure from conventional legal frameworks.

12.02.24: At 13:37, from the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces near the village of Nerkin-And, Gafan region, fire was opened on the positions of Azerbaijani border guards in the village of Kollugishlag, Zangilan region. As a result, the border guard, private Khalilzadeh Parviz Agakishi oglu, was wounded.

12.02.24: Head of the European Union (EU) delegation to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Peter Mihalko was summoned to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. According to the Foreign Ministry, Mihalko was informed of Baku's "serious concern" over the activities of the EU Monitoring Activity to Armenia (EUMA), which "contradict the agreements reached". "This mission, contrary to its stated objectives--promoting regional stability and building trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia-- has been widely used as an instrument of anti-Azerbaijani propaganda."

12.02.24: Armenia has provided Azerbaijan with 8 maps of minefields in previously occupied territories. This was reported by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA). The transferred documents are mainly records of mined areas along the Murovdagh ridge in the Kelbajar region. According to the normative and technical rules, minefield forms include information on the location of mines, their number, distances between mines, methods of emplacement and camouflage. However, in this case the information provided is inaccurate and unreliable.

13.02.24: In response to the injury of an Azerbaijani border guard on February 12, the Azerbaijani border guard service today conducted a retaliatory operation "Retaliation", as a result of which 4 Armenian soldiers were killed and another wounded.

13.02.24: As a result of shelling of Armenian positions near the village of Nerkin-And, four were killed and one was wounded. The Armenian Ministry of Defense announced this at noon. According to Armenian media, the dead are members of the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union.

13.02.24: In its statement the Armenian Foreign Ministry accused Azerbaijan of escalation on the border near the village of Nerkin Andes. Yerevan noted that it was ready to investigate the report about the injury of the Azerbaijani military by a shot from the Armenian side. "Despite this, Baku has taken aggressive actions, showing that it is looking for reasons for border escalation," the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry , which accused Baku of trying to disrupt peace talks. In response, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry rejected Yerevan's claims that the measures of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces against the provocation of the Armenian side were a pretext for escalation: "This measure was purely a retaliatory measure."

13.02.24: In Brussels, at a meeting between the head of the EU External Relations and Security Service Josep Borrell and the head of the Armenian Foreign Ministry Ararat Mirzoyan, the situation in the region and the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations were discussed. As stated in Borrell's press release, the latest incident at the border was reviewed. This yet again illustrates the urgent need for the distancing of forces, which is something that the European Union has been advocating for a long time. Today, I have to reiterate the European Union’s full commitment to supporting a sustainable and lasting peace based on the principles of recognition of sovereignty, the inviolability of borders and territorial integrity», - Borrell said.

13.02.24: Moscow calls on Yerevan and Baku to exercise restraint in connection with the current aggravation of the situation and hopes that the process of preparing a peace treaty will continue, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in connection with the shootout on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which caused the death of 4 Armenian soldiers.

13.02.24: The United States expressed its concern by the reports of military clashes on Azerbaijani-Armenian border, State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller told TURAN's Washington correspondent during a daily briefing.

14.02.24: Jeyhun Bayramov, acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan received Igor Khovaev, Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations. The parties discussed the current situation and prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, recent developments in the region, as well as regional issues, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports.

14.02.24: President-elect of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took an oath on the Constitution and the Koran at the inauguration ceremony at the Milli Majlis. "Exercising the powers of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I swear to observe the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to protect the independence and territorial integrity of the state, to serve the people honourably!" he said.

14.02.24: During an operational measures by employees of the Drug Control Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Azer Gasimov, previously convicted, and his friend Arif Aliyev were detained in the Khatai district of Baku. During the inspection of these persons, as well as a search in Aliyev's house, 4 kg of heroin, 18 kg of marijuana, 2 kg opium and 2 kg of methamphetamine were found, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

14.02.24: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has issued an order stating that members of the country's Cabinet of Ministers will continue to perform their duties until a new government is formed after the resignation of the current cabinet. The order, published on the official website of the President, followed the resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers, which was announced on February 14.

1402.24: The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan announced the suppression of the flight of UAVs of the Armenian armed forces over Azerbaijani military positions. The aircraft was forced to return to the territory of Armenia.

14.02.24: Mikhail Saakashvili, former President of Georgia, leader of the United National Movement party, congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his election as President of Azerbaijan. The appeal was recorded on “X” (Twitter), Saakashvili was in a prison cell, visible in the background.

14.02.24: The Azerbaijani State Commission for Prisoners and Missing Persons and Hostages welcomes the statement of a similar structure in Armenia on its readiness to cooperate to clarify the fate of persons missing in hostilities. The Azerbaijani side considers it advisable to combine efforts in this direction, the Azerbaijani State Commission said in a statement.

14.02.24: "Intensification of cooperation with the Organisation of Turkic States, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement will be the priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy in the coming years", Ilham Aliyev said this in his inaugural speech. "We will continue our efforts within the framework of the Organisation of Turkic States. This is a priority for us. This is the main international organisation for us, because it is our family. Our family is the Turkic world," Aliyev said.

14.02.24: Twenty-one Members of the United States House of Representatives have signed on as co-sponsors of a resolution (H. RES. 1012) calling on Azerbaijan to immediately release Dr. Gubad Ibadoghlu, a respected academic and economist who has been detained in Baku since last summer, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

15.02.24: The Narimanov court of Baku rejected the complaint of the arrested oppositionist Gubad Ibadoglu that two phones were taken away from him during his detention.Two personal "iPhones" were seized from Ibadoglu during his arrest, which have not yet been returned, a lawyer Zibeyda Sadigova told reporters. According to her, the investigation demanded passwords to the phones, but Ibadoglu did not give them.

15.02.24: The "groundless claims" made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a government meeting on February 15 are aimed at deliberately creating tension in the region, a comment by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. Pashinyan's statement that Azerbaijan has occupied the territories of 31 villages of Armenia is "political manipulation." Armenia has obligations to return eight villages of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes.

15.02.24: There are contradictions on certain areas in the relations between the United States and Azerbaijan, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said in an interview with a group of journalists. "We have expressed our concern about the detention of journalists and civil society activists. We also expressed concern about the distortion of U.S. aid and cultural programs in Azerbaijan. This has an adverse effect on our relationship," Libby said.

15.02.24: The Khatai District Court of Baku extended the term of arrest of economist Gubad Ibadoglu, the chairman of the Azerbaijan Party of Democracy and Welfare (APDW), for another three months, his lawyer Zibeyda Sadygova said. The defense considers this decision unfounded and intends to appeal it.

16.02.24: At 12:50 p.m., the Armenian Armed Forces fired large-caliber weapons at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of the Tezekend village of Dashkesan region. The Azerbaijani side has taken adequate retaliatory measures, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.

16.02.24: Milli Majlis at an extraordinary session considered President Ilham Aliyev's submission on the appointment of the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan. The head of state re-submitted the candidature of Ali Asadov, who has been serving as Prime Minister since October 2019, for this position. The MPs supported Asadov's candidature and approved him as Prime Minister.

16.02.24: Within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister and James O'Brien, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, discussed the issues on normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the situation in the region.

16.02.24: In Munich, at a meeting within the framework of the security conference, President Ilham Aliyev and the special coordinator of the US President for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein discussed the issues of supplying Azerbaijani hydrocarbons to world markets and the development of the Middle Corridor. Hochstein conveyed congratulations on the occasion of the upcoming SOR29 in Azerbaijan, the website of the head of the Azerbaijani state.

17.02.24: Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan at a vilateral meeting in Munich discussed the issues of peace treaty negotiations, normalization of relations and border delimitation. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs were instructed to hold a meeting on the peace agreement and a meeting of the border delimitation commission soon. The mutual compromises and progress achieved during COP29 between the two countries were positively evaluated. The press sercive of the president of Azerbaijan said.

17.02.24: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev discussed efforts to achieve a durable peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the State Department said in a readout of today’s Munich meeting. “The Secretary reiterated U.S. support for a successful conclusion of those efforts, building on previous negotiations,” Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

17.02.24: A trilateral meeting with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Olav Scholz began in Munich on the morning. Before the trilateral talks, Scholz met separately with Aliyev and Pashinyan.

17.02.24: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has submitted to the Milli Majlis an idea on the appointment of Fikret Mammadov as a judge of the Constitutional Court of the country. Mammadov has served as the Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan since 2000.

17.02.24: The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Israel, Ilham Aliyev and Yitzhak Herzog, met within the framework of the Munich Security Conference. The talks were held on the initiative of the Israeli side, the website of the head of Azerbaijan.

17.02.24: President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan has called for the abolition of several OSCE mechanisms that he deems relics of the past, signaling a shift in the country's approach to international diplomacy following the resolution of the Karabakh conflict. During a meeting with OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Maltese Foreign Minister Jan Borg in Munich, President Aliyev emphasized the importance of officially dismantling outdated structures within the OSCE. Specifically, he cited the OSCE Minsk Group, the High-level Planning Committee, and the position of the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office as inactive entities in need of abolition. Aliyev stressed the need to reallocate the organization's budget towards more pertinent projects in line with current geopolitical realities.

18.02.24: Meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, organized on February 17 at the initiative of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, was constructive. This was stated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid in Munich.

18.02.24: President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Ankara on the evening an official visit. This is Aliyev's first official foreign visit after his re-election as head of state.

19.02.24: At the end of the talks between the heads of Azerbaijan and Turkey, bilateral documents were signed in Ankara. In his speech, Turkish President Erdogan noted that the volume of trade between Turkiye and Azerbaijan in 2023 reached 7.5 billion dollars. "We will make every effort to reach the target of $15 billion," he said.

19.02.24: At 3:30 a.m., Azerbaijani border guards of the "Goytapa" detachment recorded a violation of the border by three unknown persons from Iran. After demanding to stop and firing into the air, the violators ran back. When examining the scene, the border guards found bundles of marijuana with a total weight of 15.6 kg. and 1,000 Methadone - 49 tablets.

19.02.24: Political prisoners in Azerbaijan suddenly began to undergo medical examinations in places of detention after the death of political prisoner Alexei Navalny in Russia.

20.02.24: In the last 24 hours, a series of arrests of believers took place in various cities of Azerbaijan, messages on social networks. A representative of the Muslim Unity Movement confirmed to Turan that there are members of this organization among the detainees. The reason for the detentions, the names of the detainees and the places of their detention are not disclosed.

20.02.24: Another batch of humanitarian aid consisting of electrical equipment was sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan reported. The humanitarian cargo consists of 670 thousand meters of electrical cables and wires, as well as 26 transformers and transformer substations.

20.02.24: Five non-governmental organizations of Azerbaijan have proposed the creation of the "Fair Environment Initiative-COP29" to draw attention to the problems of civil society, human rights and the environment in the country: the Public Association for Economic Assistance; EcoFront; the Center for Strengthening Women; the Center for Election Monitoring and Democracy Education; the Institute of Civil Rights.

20.02.24: U.S. Ambassador Mark Libby and British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld paid their respects by laying flowers at a spontaneous memorial erected in memory of Alexei Navalny. The memorial, situated at the monument dedicated to the victim of Stalinist repression, playwright Huseyn Javid, serves as a poignant symbol of remembrance and solidarity.

20.02.24: The investigative body has cancelled the ban on meetings and telephone conversations with relatives of the arrested employees of the online publication "Abzas media".

20.02.24: 7 citizens of Azerbaijan - 5 children and 2 women, who were held in camps in Syria, were repatriated to Baku.

21.02.24: The United States said that it will 'continue to encourage' Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach a peace agreement, following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent meetings with the leaders in Munich, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

21.02.24: The term of the arrest of the head of the Internet TV " Kanal 13" Aziz Orujev has been extended for another month - until March 27. This decision was made by the Sabail District Court of Baku, the lawyer of the journalist Bahruz Bayramov said.

21.02.24: Yerevan has received another package of proposals on a peace treaty from Baku, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said at a briefing.

21.02.24: Azerbaijani blogger Kamil Zeynalli, who was detained last night at Moscow Domodedovo Airport, has been released, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told.Recall that the sports blogger was detained on charges of murder. The accusation was brought by the Armenian side. However, it is still not clear what kind of crime they talk about and who exactly was killed. The Armenian Interior Ministry has not been able to answer these questions clearly.

21.02.24: Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a number of meetings with senior U.S. representatives during his visit to Washington. Issues of long-term cooperation in the implementation of energy projects of regional and international importance were discussed at the meetings.

21.02.24: The New York City Bar Association strongly condemned the arbitrary detention of and deprivation of medical treatment to the prominent opposition politician, human rights defender, and internationally renowned economist and academic Gubad Ibadoghlu in Azerbaijan, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.

22.02.24: Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade received an American delegation headed by Edward Rowe, President of the Sterling Foundation. Pashazade highly appreciated the Sterling Foundation's participation in mine clearance operations in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

22.02.24: Shahin Hajiyev, a member of the Ganja district organization of the Popular Front Party, who is serving a prison sentence, was re-imprisoned after 15 years in a punishment cell, Turan was told in the human rights organization "Line of Protection".

22.02.24: In 2023, 10,057 (27.3%) cases were initiated in connection with drug trafficking, by 5.7% less than in 2022. 65.3% of drugs were imported into the country without a marketing purpose, the State Statistics Committee, which refers to the information of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. During the reporting period, 8697 persons were identified who committed crimes related to illicit trafficking in narcotic and psychotropic substances. Over the past year, 6,343.4 kg of drugs and psychotropic substances were confiscated, by 26% more than in 2022.

22.02.24: Irrecoverable losses of Azerbaijan's security and defence sector in 2023 amounted to 260 people. At the same time, 212 people were killed in combat conditions, the remaining 48 were non-combat losses. This is stated in the report of the Caspian Institute for Military Studies.

22.02.24: The 14th session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly opened in Baku, which will last until February 24. The forum on "Strengthening regional cooperation for sustainable development in Asia" is attended by parliamentary delegations from about 40 countries.

22.02.24: According to the Pakistani "Air Operation Syndicate" publication, Azerbaijan will purchase modern JF-17C Block III fighters from Pakistan. The amount of the deal is $1.6 billion. According to the same source, the new aircraft will replace the Russian MIG-29s available in Azerbaijan.

22.02.24: The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has condemned French President Emmanuel Macron's statements on the settlement of the conflict between Baku and Yerevan and his unilateral support for Armenia.It is worth recalling Macron's statement that France would supply arms to Armenia, and Karabakh Armenians should be allowed to return to Karabakh, while Azerbaijan disproportionately reacted to the shelling of its positions.

22.02.24: The London High Court arrested 22 properties belonging to Azerbaijani MP Javanshir Feyziyev and his wife. According to documents published by CICOC (Center for Investigation of Corruption and Organized Crime), real estate worth more than 39.5 million pounds ($50 million) was frozen back in June 2023. All this time, Feyziyev did not respond to inquiries about legality of the funds used to buy a real estate in London.

23.02.24: A new mass grave has been discovered in the Khojaly region of Karabakh. It was discovered during the construction of a water supply network in Khojaly, the state TV channel AZTV reported.

23.02.24: At 5:50 am the Armenian military shelled positions of the Azerbaijani forces in the direction of Yelijah village of Kelbajar region from small arms. The Azerbaijani armed forces did not take any retaliatory measures, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported.

23.02.24: US President's special representative for climate issues Sue Biniaz arrived in Azerbaijan. According to the US Embassy, she will hold meetings with local officials and express Washington's support for the COP-29 conference in Baku this November.

24.02.24: At 12:45, Armenian Armed Forces units fired at the position of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the settlement of Yellija, of Kalbajar district. The Ministry of Defense said that the Azerbaijani military did not respond to the provocation of the Armenian side "in order to ensure sustainable stability on the conditional border," the message reads.

24.02.24: A staff meeting was held at the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan with participation of the leadership of the department, commanders of types of troops, heads of departments and services. Commanders of military units and formations deployed in the liberated territories were also connected via video link, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported. At the meeting the existing operational situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border, issues of organisation and military service were analysed in detail and reports heard.

24.02.24: At 21:40, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the Heydarbad settlement of Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This was reported by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

26.02.24: Azerbaijan marks the 32th anniversary of the genocide in Khojaly.

26.02.24: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of memorial to the victims of the Khojaly genocide in Khojaly and met with representatives of the district community, the website of the head of state reports.

26.02.24: Armenia must accept all the conditions of Azerbaijan and renounce territorial claims to Azerbaijan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated at the ceremony of laying a memorial to the victims of the Khojaly tragedy in the city of Khojaly.

26.02.24: The trial in the case of Avaz Zeynalli, the head of the “Khural TV” Internet resource and Elnur Shukurov, the head of the “Sada TV” YouTube channel ended in the Baku Court of Serious Crimes. Both defendants concluded their statements by asking the court to acquit them.The court retired to a meeting, after which it announced the verdict: Avaz Zeynalli was imprisoned for 9 years, and Elnur Shukurov for 4 years. The court also confiscated 16 thousand manats seized during the search of Zeynalli's apartment.

26.02.24: Ambassadors of the US, UK, EU, Ukraine and the French Embassy have expressed condolences on the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.

26.02.24: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has issued a statement on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide. The statement notes that the policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijanis was accompanied by crimes against humanity committed during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories in Baganis Ayrim, Jamilli, Kerkijahan, Meshali, Malybeyli, Gushchular, Garadagli and other settlements. One of the most terrible reprisals from this category was committed against residents of the city of KhojalyГарадаглы и других населенных пунктах. Одна из самых страшных расправ из этой категории была совершена против жителей города Ходжалы.

26.02.24: At 19:40, border guards found and seized 41.5 kg of marijuana and more than 1 kg of methamphetamine on the service territory of the border guard station "Geytepe". An investigation into the fact is underway, the State Border Service said in a statement.

27.02.24: Dilara Askerova, the mother of Azerbaijani student Farid Safarli, who was arrested in Iran, appealed to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva. Dilara Askerova asks Ilham Aliyev to help free Farid Safarli and return him to Azerbaijan.

27.02.24: Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received a Turkish delegation headed by Deputy Defense Minister Shuai Alpai. During the meeting, Hasanov told the guests about the operational situation on the conditional Armenian-Azerbaijani border and reforms in the Azerbaijani army, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.

27.02.24: The Coast Guard of the State Border Guard Service has detained two violators of the maritime border of Azerbaijan. The SBGS reports that a sea target was spotted on the roadstead near the settlement of Alyat (70 km south of Baku). In the course of measures taken, a motorboat with two people was detained in the area of Kyurdili Island. They were Iranian citizens Yusifnejat Mehran Tagh oglu and Shahram Mahmudi Gafir oglu.

27.02.24: President Ilham Aliyev received Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabia, Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Affairs. The Saudi Minister emphasised the importance of Azerbaijan's simplification of the process of issuing visas to citizens of his country, which gave impetus to the development of tourism between the countries. In response, Saudi Arabia took similar steps for Azerbaijani citizens.

27.02.24: President Ilham Aliyev signed an order appointing Farid Turab oglu Akhmedov as Minister of Justice. So far (since 2022), Akhmedov served as Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport.

28.02.24: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Annalena Berbok within the framework of his business trip to Germany. Turan was told by the MFA that during the meeting, the current agenda of cooperation between the two countries, as well as the current situation and prospects of the normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed.

28.02.24: Baku is outraged that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has deprived the Azerbaijani delegation of the right to vote on the initiative of German deputies. This decision was made on the initiative of a German MP, a member of Chancellor Scholz's party, stated the Head of state Ilham Aliyev, receiving a group of German businessmen.

28.02.24: During a recent meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Munich, at the initiative of Chancellor Scholz, issues of activating the peace process were discussed. Therefore, a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is taking place in Berlin today, the Head of state Ilham Aliyev said , receiving a delegation of German businessmen. According to him, "Germany is neutral in the peace process, unlike France, which pours oil on the fire and supplies Armenia with lethal weapons," Aliyev said. He rejected Borrel's claims that Azerbaijan was going to attack Armenia.

28.02.24: February marks the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of relations between the United States and Azerbaijan. On this occasion, U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby made a video message. He noted that in the past period, the parties have worked together at a high level on energy security, improving bilateral trade and investment, as well as combating transnational threats. Libby said he looks forward to the United States joining Azerbaijan at COP29 this year and becoming partners in developing countermeasures against climate change.

28.02.24: A serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces got lost and disappeared in Lachin under adverse weather conditions, the country's Defense Ministry reported."Early in the morning of February 28, Panakhov Ruslan Eldaniz oglu, a soldier of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, lost his direction and went astray while moving between positions in adverse weather conditions," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement. In turn, Armenian sources report that early in the morning two Azerbaijani soldiers in the area of the village of Teh entered the territory of Armenia. One of them was captured, and the other escaped. The prisoner was taken to Goris.

29.02.24: "Freedom House" published a report titled: "World Freedom: Growing Damage from Illegal Elections and Armed Conflicts". The report lists Azerbaijan among unfree countries, scoring only 7 points out of 100 possible in the Global Freedom Index. Azerbaijan is once again included in the list of non-free countries.

29.02.24: The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ceyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, held talks at Villa Borsig in Berlin on February 28-29. The ministers and members of the delegations discussed the provisions of the draft bilateral "Agreement on Peace and establishment of interstate relations," the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reports. It was noted that there was a need to work on some basic issues.