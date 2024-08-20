ADA reports on activities performed over the past week
The Azerbaijani Demining Agency (ADA) has reported on activities over the past week.
From 12 to 18 August 2024, 121 anti-personnel and 31 anti-tank mines, 6954 unexploded ordnance were cleared by various demining organisations in Karabakh. 1,048.7 hectares of territory in Karabakh were cleared of dangerous objects,’ the demining organization reported.
Note that the Azerbaijani Demining Agency is a state body engaged in demining the territories of the country liberated from occupation. Established in 1998.
Politics
- 20 August 2024, 18:19
Azerbaijan has applied to join BRICS, the country's Foreign Ministry has reported. BRICS, originally known as BRIC before South Africa's accession in 2011, is a coalition of five rapidly developing countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group represents 45% of the world's population and controls 28% of global economic output, exerting significant influence over global oil reserves. BRICS members meet annually to set priorities and make key economic and political decisions.
- 20 August 2024, 17:50
According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service, Azerbaijan has submitted an application to join the BRICS organization.
- 20 August 2024, 17:44
On August 20, the “Musavat” Party sent an official letter to the editorial office of the news portal "Qafqazinfo.az," demanding a refutation of an article, a press release from the “Musavat” Party.
As the Azerbaijani government intensifies its crackdown on journalists ahead of the COP29 conference in Baku, the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) calls on the international community to step up pressure on the authorities to release the 23 journalists and media workers unjustly imprisoned in Azerbaidjan.
