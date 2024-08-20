ADA reports on activities performed over the past week

The Azerbaijani Demining Agency (ADA) has reported on activities over the past week.

From 12 to 18 August 2024, 121 anti-personnel and 31 anti-tank mines, 6954 unexploded ordnance were cleared by various demining organisations in Karabakh. 1,048.7 hectares of territory in Karabakh were cleared of dangerous objects,’ the demining organization reported.

Note that the Azerbaijani Demining Agency is a state body engaged in demining the territories of the country liberated from occupation. Established in 1998.