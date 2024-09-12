Armenians shelled Azerbaijani positions in NAR - Defense Ministry

On 12 September from 00:15 to 01:05 the Armenian armed forces fired several times with small arms at Azerbaijani army positions in the direction of Yukhary Buzgov settlement of Babek region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Azerbaijani units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction, the press service of the Azerbaijani military department said in a statement.

In its turn, the Armenian military department issued a message which claims that the above-mentioned message of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry is contrary to reality.