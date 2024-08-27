Azerbaijan only only renders its current position in the Council of Europe - President of PACE

PACE President Theodoros Rousopoulos has reacted to the announcement by the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan that certain members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will be considered as personae non gratae in the country.

“This is a more than regrettable signal which only renders the current position of Azerbaijan in the Council of Europe more difficult. Member states have undertaken to respect the standards of democracy: blacklisting those who have voted according to their conscience can only backfire.”

*Recall earlier the press-secretary of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that the deputies who voted in January 2024 in favour of depriving the Azerbaijani delegation of the right to vote in PACE will not be allowed to visit Azerbaijan.

The reason for such a decision of PACE deputies was the systematic violation by Azerbaijan its obligations as a member of the Council of Europe.