Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns Macron's "unilateral statements"
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns Macron's "unilateral statements"
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has condemned French President Emmanuel Macron's statements on the settlement of the conflict between Baku and Yerevan and his unilateral support for Armenia.
"We strongly condemn the unfounded claims of President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron towards Azerbaijan, and his unilateral statements in defence of Armenia at a press conference with the Armenian Prime Minister on 21 February in Paris," the AFM said in a commentary.
The Foreign Ministry considers "inappropriate" France's intercession towards the Karabakh Armenians, who "of their own accord" left the territory of Azerbaijan.
At the same time, it is recalled that France for nearly 30 years has been silent on the ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis carried out by Armenians in the occupied territories.
Standing for the integrity of the states of the region, Paris for 30 years has not spoken out against the occupation by Armenia of the territories of Azerbaijan, 8 villages of which still remain under the control of Yerevan.
It is unacceptable to accuse Azerbaijan of disproportionate retaliation for the recent border incident, for it was Armenia that first disrupted nearly 5 months of stability.
"France's insidious policy is aimed at creating new tensions in the region, hindering peace and stability; however, it will not yield any results," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in its commentary.
It is worth recalling Macron's statement that France would supply arms to Armenia, and Karabakh Armenians should be allowed to return to Karabakh, while Azerbaijan disproportionately reacted to the shelling of its positions.-
Leave a review
Politics
-
- 23 February 2024, 01:00
FC "Qarabagh" defeated the Portuguese "Braga" with a score of 6:5 after two matches For the first time in its history, it reached the 1/8 finals of the Europa League.
-
- 22 February 2024, 17:56
On February 22, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade received an American delegation headed by Edward Rowe, President of the Sterling Foundation. Pashazade highly appreciated the Sterling Foundation's participation in mine clearance operations in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.
-
- 22 February 2024, 17:38
On Thursday, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov received Toivo Klaar, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus. The Azerbaijan-EU relations, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as prospects for a draft peace agreement were discussed at the meeting, a statement of the Foreign Ministry.
-
- 22 February 2024, 15:15
On February 22, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced decisions on four complaints from Azerbaijan. In the case of Rasim Isagov, Ali Abdullayev, Mubariz Abdulkarimov and Rauf Abdurakhmanli v. Azerbaijan, the applicants complained of unlawful interference, violation of rights and freedoms.
1 comment
Gagik
2024-02-22
Makron prav kak vsyakiy normalniy chelovek.