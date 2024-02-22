Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns Macron's "unilateral statements"

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has condemned French President Emmanuel Macron's statements on the settlement of the conflict between Baku and Yerevan and his unilateral support for Armenia.

"We strongly condemn the unfounded claims of President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron towards Azerbaijan, and his unilateral statements in defence of Armenia at a press conference with the Armenian Prime Minister on 21 February in Paris," the AFM said in a commentary.

The Foreign Ministry considers "inappropriate" France's intercession towards the Karabakh Armenians, who "of their own accord" left the territory of Azerbaijan.

At the same time, it is recalled that France for nearly 30 years has been silent on the ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis carried out by Armenians in the occupied territories.

Standing for the integrity of the states of the region, Paris for 30 years has not spoken out against the occupation by Armenia of the territories of Azerbaijan, 8 villages of which still remain under the control of Yerevan.

It is unacceptable to accuse Azerbaijan of disproportionate retaliation for the recent border incident, for it was Armenia that first disrupted nearly 5 months of stability.

"France's insidious policy is aimed at creating new tensions in the region, hindering peace and stability; however, it will not yield any results," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in its commentary.

It is worth recalling Macron's statement that France would supply arms to Armenia, and Karabakh Armenians should be allowed to return to Karabakh, while Azerbaijan disproportionately reacted to the shelling of its positions.-