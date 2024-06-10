Soldier Huseynov detained in Armenia (updated)
Azerbaijani army soldier Ceyhun Tofig oglu Huseynov, whose disappearance was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan this morning, has been detained on the territory of Armenia.
This is reported by the Armenian media. The soldier was detained near the border village of Areni, located on the other side of the border from the village of Gunnyut of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, in the direction of which Huseynov disappeared under unclear circumstances.
The Armenian authorities have not yet disseminated official reports on the detention of the Azerbaijani serviceman.
* * *
Azerbaijani soldier goes missing on the border with Armenia
A serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, soldier Huseynov Jeyhun Tofig oglu went missing on June 9 under unclear circumstances in the direction of the village of Gunnut in the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.
The necessary measures are being taken to search for the serviceman, the press release from the military department further states.
The village of Gunnut is located on the border with Armenia.
Politics
-
- 10 June 2024, 18:10
Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan on June 10, where he will meet with Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov. The parties will discuss cooperation in the defense sector, the Ministry of Defense of Georgia reported.
-
On June 10, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov. "The heads of government discussed topical issues of trade and economic cooperation. Special attention was paid to the implementation of major joint projects in various areas of mutual interest," the Russian government said in a statement. -0-
-
- 10 June 2024, 16:39
The Musavat Party held meeting on June 10 to address several pressing issues, including the alarming trend of suicides among Karabakh veterans. The party's executive committee, known as the "sofa," reviewed recent activities and outlined plans for the upcoming weeks.
-
- 10 June 2024, 16:03
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov left for Germany on June 10 on a working visit. The purpose of the visit is to participate in a conference in Berlin on June 11-12 on the "Restoration of Ukraine," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said. Bayramov will also hold a number of bilateral meetings within the framework of the conference.
