Soldier Huseynov detained in Armenia (updated)

Azerbaijani army soldier Ceyhun Tofig oglu Huseynov, whose disappearance was reported by the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan this morning, has been detained on the territory of Armenia.

This is reported by the Armenian media. The soldier was detained near the border village of Areni, located on the other side of the border from the village of Gunnyut of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, in the direction of which Huseynov disappeared under unclear circumstances.

The Armenian authorities have not yet disseminated official reports on the detention of the Azerbaijani serviceman.

* * *

Azerbaijani soldier goes missing on the border with Armenia

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, soldier Huseynov Jeyhun Tofig oglu went missing on June 9 under unclear circumstances in the direction of the village of Gunnut in the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

The necessary measures are being taken to search for the serviceman, the press release from the military department further states.

The village of Gunnut is located on the border with Armenia.