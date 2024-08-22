Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev Arrives in Uzbekistan on State Visit

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, accompanied by First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, arrived in the Republic of Uzbekistan on Thursday, marking a state visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties between the two historically and strategically aligned nations.

The Azerbaijani head of state and the First Lady were greeted at Tashkent International Airport by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdullah Aripov and other senior officials, underscoring the significance both countries attribute to the visit. The ceremonial welcome featured traditional displays of hospitality, highlighting the enduring relationship between the two Turkic-speaking nations.

Aliyev's first stop was the Heydar Aliyev Memorial Complex, where he paid respects to his father, Azerbaijan's former president, who is widely credited with laying the foundation for Azerbaijan's modern-day statehood and strategic vision. The visit to the memorial underscores the personal and political legacy President Aliyev continues to uphold in his leadership, which has seen Azerbaijan expand its regional influence through energy diplomacy, transport initiatives, and economic partnerships.

The state visit comes at a time of evolving regional dynamics, as both Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan seek to leverage their geostrategic positions along key transport corridors linking Europe and Asia. For Azerbaijan, cultivating relationships in Central Asia is central to its ambitions within the Middle Corridor project, a crucial component of the broader initiative to boost trade and transit routes across the Caspian Sea region.

With an itinerary that includes high-level meetings and potential agreements in trade, energy, and culture, the visit is expected to further solidify the growing cooperation between the two countries. Both Baku and Tashkent have shared interests in bolstering economic ties, particularly in sectors such as energy, logistics, and agriculture.

This state visit signals an opportunity for both nations to reaffirm their commitments to multilateral initiatives and foster stronger partnerships in an increasingly interconnected region.