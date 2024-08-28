Bakhruz Samedov's grandmother protested his arrest

On August 28, the grandmother of young scientist Bakhruz Samedov, who was arrested in Azerbaijan on charges of treason, held a picket in front of the country's ombudsman's office. She protested against the arrest of her grandson and the violation of his rights in the pretrial detention center.

"My grandson is innocent, he was arrested without reason. He just wanted peace," Osmanova said.

She also pointed out the violation of her grandson's rights in the pretrial detention center.

"My grandson is deprived of books, telephone conversations, television, and is kept in solitary confinement. I demanded that my grandson's rights be respected and that I be given the opportunity to see him. I have no one but him. And he has no one but me," Osmanova said.

She noted that she was received at the ombudsman's office, where they took her statement.

"I asked the ombudsman to be on the side of truth, to help my grandson. He did not commit treason, he only wanted peace,” Osmanova said. It was not possible to obtain comments from the State Security Service and the Ombudsman’s office.

It may be recalled that Samedov was detained on 21 August, and two days later the court chose a preventive measure against him in the form of arrest for four months. He is charged under Article 274 (state treason) of the Criminal Code.

The EU and a number of international NGOs have condemned the prosecution of Samedov, who is known for his pacifist views.

Add that he is known for publishing critical articles and commentaries against the Azerbaijani authorities in Western media and analytical publications. He is a contributor to "OC Media" and https://bakuresearchinstitute.org/.