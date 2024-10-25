Blinken, Fidan Discuss Achieving 'Durable' Peace In South Caucasus
The top diplomats of the United States and Türkiye spoke on Thursday to discuss achieving a durable peace in the South Caucasus, among other pressing issues, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports citing the State Department.
Antony Blinken and Hakan Fidan spoke by phone during which the Secretary of State expressed condolences to the Foreign Minister regarding the terrorist attack in Ankara on October 23.
They discussed ongoing efforts to reach a diplomatic resolution to the conflict along the Blue Line in Lebanon. "The Secretary reiterated that it is time to end the war in Gaza, and bring the hostages home," State Department's Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a readout of the call.
"They also discussed the importance of achieving a just and durable peace in the South Caucasus, with increased interconnectivity that would benefit all in the region," Miller noted.
Blinken's calls to Fidan came as the top U.S. diplomat Thursday wrapped up his tour in the Middle East, and is currently en route to London where he is expected to continue meeting with several Middle Eastern leaders, including Lebanese PM, and well as foreign ministers from Jordan and the UAE.
