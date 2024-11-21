Embassy warns Azerbaijani citizens living in Ukraine

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Ukraine has warned Azerbaijani citizens living in Ukraine about the high-risk of danger.

A statement from the Embassy said that given the security risk in Ukraine, no consular reception will be held on 21-22 November.

‘The Embassy once again asks citizens of Azerbaijan living in Ukraine to take appropriate security measures and follow all recommendations of local authorities,’ the statement reads.

Recall that some foreign Embassies in Kiev have also temporarily stopped work, including those of the United States, Italy, Spain and Greece.

All these happened a day after reports that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had struck military facilities in Russia with US ATACMS missiles.

In turn, the Russian authorities said that the use of Western weapons on Russian territory would mean NATO's participation in the war against Russia.