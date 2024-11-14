French Environment Minister condemns Aliyev's speech and refuses to go to COP29 (Video)

French Minister of Ecology, Energy and Climate Agnès Pannier-Runacher said.

‘The comments made by President Aliyev to France and Europe at the opening of COP29 are unacceptable. Direct attacks on our country, its institutions and its territories are unjustified.

Azerbaijan is using the fight against climate change for outrageous personal purposes. These attacks are a blatant violation of the code of conduct of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. They will not go unanswered.

After discussion and agreement with the President of the Republic and the Prime Minister, I have decided not to go to Baku,’ the Minister said, speaking in the French Parliament on 13 November.

Recall that Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the meeting on the situation of Small Island States accused France and the Netherlands of neo-colonialism, plundering the wealth of their overseas territories, destruction of statehood and population of these countries. He emphasised the role of the ‘regime of President Macron’ in destroying the independence of the island territories.