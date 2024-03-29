Gubad Ibadoglu is losing his eyesight – the politician's brother

Gubad Ibadoglu, chairman of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Welfare Party, an economist, is losing his eyesight, the politician's brother Ghalib Bayramov said. According to him, Ibadoglu can no longer see well at a distance of 4-5 meters. The politician's family believes that these are signs of retinopathy in Ibadoglu.

"My brother is not undergoing a thorough examination due to diabetes, he is not receiving adequate treatment. The endocrinologist of the main medical department of the Ministry of Justice is limited only to increasing the dose of insulin," Bayramov said.

He also noted that there is no information about the results of the examination of Ibadoglu's kidneys, liver and cardiovascular system. "There are no systematic and in-depth examinations and analyses. At the same time, the Main medical department of the Ministry of Justice sends certificates to the European Court of Human Rights with distorted data on the results of tests and examinations," Bayramov said. According to him, Ibadoglu also suffers from lethargy and an incessant headache.

* On July 23, 2023, the Narimanov District Court of Baku arrested Gubad Ibadoglu for 3 months and 26 days on charges under the Article 204.3.1 (sale of counterfeit money), as well as under article 167-3.1 of the Criminal Code (storage and distribution of extremist materials). A number of countries and international organizations, including the U.S. State Department, U.S. senators and congressmen, have called for Ibadoglu's release. He is recognized as a political prisoner.