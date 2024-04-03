On 3 April, President Ilham Aliyev received governor of St. Petersburg of the Russian Federation Alexander Beglov, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

According to the website of the head of state, during the meeting it was emphasised that Azerbaijan's cooperation with certain regions of Russia, including St Petersburg, contributes to strengthening ties between the two countries.

Aliyev and Beglov discussed the development of trade and economic ties, expansion of investment opportunities, strengthening of cooperation between relevant structures in humanitarian, cultural, educational spheres.

Within the framework of Beglov's visit, the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and St Petersburg approved the "Road Map" of the events for the next four years.