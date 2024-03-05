Jeyhun Bayramov's visit to Saudi Arabia
Jeyhun Bayramov's visit to Saudi Arabia
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for Saudi Arabia on March 5.
He will take part and speak at an emergency meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member- countries on the situation in Gaza.
Politics
-
- 5 March 2024, 23:53
The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran, Jeyhun Bayramov and Hussein Amir-Abdollahian, met on March 5 in Saudi Arabia as part of an emergency meeting of the heads of foreign affairs agencies of the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
-
- 5 March 2024, 20:02
As a symbolic step reflecting the ongoing urban renewal efforts in Khankendi, the buildings of the separatist "parliament" and the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union were demolished, according to AzTV. The demolition of structures devoid of any cultural or historical significance means a significant step towards restoring the integrity of the city.
-
- 5 March 2024, 17:06
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived on a significant working visit to Azerbaijan, where he is slated to engage in discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
-
- 5 March 2024, 15:53
On March 5, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Kerim Veliyev, received a Pakistani delegation headed by the Director General of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Ahsan Gulrez. Kerimov noted the great importance of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. He stressed the importance of holding trilateral military exercises with the participation of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey to share experiences and improve the professionalism of military personnel.
Leave a review