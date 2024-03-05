    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(49 minutes ago)
Jeyhun Bayramov's visit to Saudi Arabia

Jeyhun Bayramov's visit to Saudi Arabia

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Jeyhun Bayramov's visit to Saudi Arabia

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for Saudi Arabia on March 5.

He will take part and speak at an emergency meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member- countries on the situation in Gaza.

Leave a review

Politics

  • Politics
    • 5 March 2024, 23:53

    Baku and Tehran are discussing steps to restore the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran

    The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran, Jeyhun Bayramov and Hussein Amir-Abdollahian, met on March 5 in Saudi Arabia as part of an emergency meeting of the heads of foreign affairs agencies of the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

    Read more
  • Urban Renewal in Khankendi: Demolition of Separatist "Parliament" Politics
    • 5 March 2024, 20:02

    Urban Renewal in Khankendi: Demolition of Separatist "Parliament"

    As a symbolic step reflecting the ongoing urban renewal efforts in Khankendi, the buildings of the separatist "parliament" and the Yerkrapah Volunteer Union were demolished, according to AzTV.  The demolition of structures devoid of any cultural or historical significance means a significant step towards restoring the integrity of the city.

    Read more
  • Russian Prime Minister lands in Baku Politics
    • 5 March 2024, 17:06

    Russian Prime Minister lands in Baku

    Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived on a significant working visit to Azerbaijan, where he is slated to engage in discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

    Read more
  • Delegation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan to Baku Politics
    • 5 March 2024, 15:53

    Delegation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan to Baku

    On March 5, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Kerim Veliyev, received a Pakistani delegation headed by the Director General of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Ahsan Gulrez. Kerimov noted the great importance of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. He stressed the importance of holding trilateral military exercises with the participation of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey to share experiences and improve the professionalism of military personnel.

    Read more

QHT Agentliyində yeyinti? Niyə hamı dövlətdən nəsə qoparmağa çalışır? – Zöhrab İsmayıl Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line