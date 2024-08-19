Joint statement by the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan following Putin's visit to Baku

Joint statement by the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan following Putin's visit to Baku

Joint statement by the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan following Putin's visit to Baku

The two sides agreed to continue strengthening interstate relations based on the principles of mutual respect for state sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, equality, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, the Joint Statement by the Presidents of the two countries, issued on August 19 following the talks between Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

The document, consisting of 17 points, highlights the importance of further developing cooperation in international organizations and on multilateral platforms. "Russia and Azerbaijan reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a world order based on international law, free from double standards, and excluding the creation of dividing lines."

The parties recognize the important role of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in maintaining peace, security, stability, and sustainable development. Russia supports Azerbaijan's increased status within the SCO and its interest in strengthening cooperation with BRICS.

"The sides emphasized the importance of the trilateral statement of November 9/10, 2020, and subsequent agreements reached at the highest level to ensure security and sustainable development in the South Caucasus. The Russian Federation reaffirmed its readiness to continue facilitating the normalization of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia."

The parties intend to continue active cooperation to conduct activities in the Caspian Sea in accordance with the 2018 Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea.

The heads of state stressed the importance of further strengthening bilateral industrial and agricultural cooperation, expanding tourism and transit flows, including through the development of air transport, as well as rail and multimodal cargo transportation and infrastructure along the "North-South" International Transport Corridor (ITC). The leaders of the two countries highlighted the significant potential for cooperation between Russian regions and Azerbaijan to enhance bilateral economic ties.

The Russian President thanked the President of Azerbaijan for the warm reception and invited him to visit Russia, as stated in the document.