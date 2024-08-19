Vladimir Putin on the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement

The joint Russia-Azerbaijan "North-South" project will allow both countries to reach the Indian Ocean and use these routes for mutual benefit. Russian President Vladimir Putin made this statement during a briefing summarizing his visit to Azerbaijan.

He highlighted Azerbaijan's role in the Caspian region and the South Caucasus, noting that both countries in their foreign policies "firmly adhere to the principles of international law, sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs."

According to Putin, Russia and Azerbaijan closely coordinate their efforts on key multilateral platforms, including the United Nations.

"We also discussed the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Russia will make every effort to facilitate the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations and the conclusion of a peace treaty based on the well-known trilateral agreements reached by the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia in 2020 and 2022.

Russia is ready to assist in the delimitation and demarcation of the border, considering the availability of relevant documents dating back to the Soviet era.

We also support the unblocking of cross-border routes, humanitarian contacts, and a lasting peace in the South Caucasus, which fully corresponds to the fundamental interests of all states and peoples in the region," Putin emphasized.