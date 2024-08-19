Vladimir Putin on the Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement
The joint Russia-Azerbaijan "North-South" project will allow both countries to reach the Indian Ocean and use these routes for mutual benefit. Russian President Vladimir Putin made this statement during a briefing summarizing his visit to Azerbaijan.
He highlighted Azerbaijan's role in the Caspian region and the South Caucasus, noting that both countries in their foreign policies "firmly adhere to the principles of international law, sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs."
According to Putin, Russia and Azerbaijan closely coordinate their efforts on key multilateral platforms, including the United Nations.
"We also discussed the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Russia will make every effort to facilitate the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations and the conclusion of a peace treaty based on the well-known trilateral agreements reached by the Presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia in 2020 and 2022.
Russia is ready to assist in the delimitation and demarcation of the border, considering the availability of relevant documents dating back to the Soviet era.
We also support the unblocking of cross-border routes, humanitarian contacts, and a lasting peace in the South Caucasus, which fully corresponds to the fundamental interests of all states and peoples in the region," Putin emphasized.
19 August 2024 17:17
Azerbaijan has applied to join BRICS, the country's Foreign Ministry has reported. BRICS, originally known as BRIC before South Africa's accession in 2011, is a coalition of five rapidly developing countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group represents 45% of the world's population and controls 28% of global economic output, exerting significant influence over global oil reserves. BRICS members meet annually to set priorities and make key economic and political decisions.
According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service, Azerbaijan has submitted an application to join the BRICS organization.
On August 20, the "Musavat" Party sent an official letter to the editorial office of the news portal "Qafqazinfo.az," demanding a refutation of an article, a press release from the "Musavat" Party.
As the Azerbaijani government intensifies its crackdown on journalists ahead of the COP29 conference in Baku, the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) calls on the international community to step up pressure on the authorities to release the 23 journalists and media workers unjustly imprisoned in Azerbaidjan.
