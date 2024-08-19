Stability in the South Caucasus depends on Azerbaijan and Russia – Ilham Aliyev
Stability in the South Caucasus largely depends on the cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated during a briefing following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Aliyev noted that "since September of last year, a completely new situation has emerged in the region." Azerbaijan has fully restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity. This new situation opens up new opportunities for establishing a lasting and long-term peace in the South Caucasus, Aliyev emphasized.
According to him, Azerbaijan and Russia act as allies, friends, close partners, and neighbors. "The documents signed today, including, first and foremost, the Joint Declaration of the Presidents, once again confirm the friendly and allied nature of our relations," Aliyev said.
"We discussed in detail the implementation of the 'North-South' project, which is of exceptional importance for our relations. On Azerbaijani territory, the railway and road segments of the 'North-South' corridor have been fully realized," Aliyev stated.
"We also exchanged views on an issue of concern to both sides, namely the environmental situation in the Caspian Sea and its catastrophic shallowing. We agreed to jointly analyze and outline ways to prevent a possible environmental disaster, both bilaterally and in a five-party format," Aliyev continued.
