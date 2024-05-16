Meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus

On Thursday morning, a meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Alexander Lukashenko began in Zagulba, the country residence of the President of Azerbaijan.

The President of Belarus arrived in Baku on a state visit late the night before.

First, Aliyev and Lukashenko held a meeting in a one-on-one format, after which they were joined by members of the delegations and negotiations are held in an expanded format.

Details about the content of the negotiations have not yet been made public.