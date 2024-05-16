Meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus
On Thursday morning, a meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Alexander Lukashenko began in Zagulba, the country residence of the President of Azerbaijan.
The President of Belarus arrived in Baku on a state visit late the night before.
First, Aliyev and Lukashenko held a meeting in a one-on-one format, after which they were joined by members of the delegations and negotiations are held in an expanded format.
Details about the content of the negotiations have not yet been made public.
Politics
On May 15, activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Elkhan Aliyev announced a dry hunger strike in a new detention center in the village of Umbaki.
- 16 May 2024, 17:49
On May 16, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced three rulings and decisions on Azerbaijan, the legal information website reports https://aihmaz.org /. In the case of “Azadlig” Newspaper and Ganimat Zahidov v. Azerbaijan, the complaint concerned a court decision against an opposition publication for publishing an article titled "The Secret of cheap meat in the Ministry of Defense."
- 16 May 2024, 16:40
Today, the Ganja Court of Appeal has completed consideration of the complaint of Osman Narimanoglu (Rzayev), the head of the demokratik.az site on the sentence of imprisonment for 6.5 years. As Narimanoglu Arzu Rzayeva's wife told Turan, After a formal trial, the court announced the verdict in the absence of a lawyer, leaving the verdict of the first instance unchanged, Narimanoglu’s wife Arzu Rzayeva told Turan.
The Main Medical Department of the Ministry of Justice informed about the results of Alesker Mammadli's tests, which were taken from him on April 26. "The letter indicates that the hormone level in Alesker Mammadli's blood is normal," lawyer Agil Laidj said. It is also claimed that a consultation was held with an oncologist and it was established that "the oncological process is not monitored."
