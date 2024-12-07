  • contact.az Contact
  Sunday, 8 December 2024
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Meydan TV journalists are suspected of smuggling

Meydan TV journalist Aitaj Tapdyg (Akhmedova) was detained as a suspect for 48 hours, her lawyer Javad Javadov told journalists.

According to his words, she is suspected of having committed actions under Art. 206.3.2 (contraband, committed by a group of persons under preliminary agreement) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The journalist pleads not guilty and associates the criminal case with her professional activity.

The journalist's apartment was searched, the journalist's mobile phone, computer and video camera were seized.

Meydan TV journalists - Natig Javadly, Aysel Umudova and Aynur Elgunesh were also detained as suspects in the specified article.

Journalists face 5 to 8 years of imprisonment.

Politics

  "Musavat" Calls for the Release of Detained Journalists and Political Prisoners Politics
    • 7 December 2024, 14:56
    • 7 December 2024, 14:56

    "Musavat" Calls for the Release of Detained Journalists and Political Prisoners

    On Saturday, December 7th, a session of the "Musavat" Party's Majlis took place. During the session, the party leader, Isa Gambar, presented a report on the current socio-political situation in the country. The Majlis also approved a decision by the party’s board to grant district organizations of "Musavat" the authority to nominate candidates for the municipal elections scheduled for January 29, 2025. The party outlined its main areas of activity for 2025. A statement was issued on the human rights situation in the country.

  Freedom Now Calls for the Release of Meydan TV Employees Politics
    • 7 December 2024, 14:29
    • 7 December 2024, 14:29

    Freedom Now Calls for the Release of Meydan TV Employees

    The human rights organization Freedom Now has joined calls to end the pressure on independent media in Azerbaijan.

  "Reporters Without Borders" Calls for the Release of Meydan TV Journalists Politics
    • 7 December 2024, 13:01
    • 7 December 2024, 13:01

    "Reporters Without Borders" Calls for the Release of Meydan TV Journalists

    The press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the arrests of Meydan TV employees. A statement of the organization on RSF’s X (formerly Twitter) account said: "Reporters Without Borders condemns these new arrests and calls for their immediate release, as well as the release of 13 other journalists held in disgraceful conditions on trumped-up charges."

  • Politics
    • 7 December 2024, 11:39

    UK Ambassador on the Arrest of Meydan TV Journalists

    "I was deeply concerned to learn of the arrest of journalists working with Meydan TV. A free and independent press is a vital component of any democracy. Journalists must be able to report on issues without the fear of arrest, intimidation, or violence." This statement was posted by the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.

