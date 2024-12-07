Meydan TV journalists are suspected of smuggling

Meydan TV journalist Aitaj Tapdyg (Akhmedova) was detained as a suspect for 48 hours, her lawyer Javad Javadov told journalists.

According to his words, she is suspected of having committed actions under Art. 206.3.2 (contraband, committed by a group of persons under preliminary agreement) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The journalist pleads not guilty and associates the criminal case with her professional activity.

The journalist's apartment was searched, the journalist's mobile phone, computer and video camera were seized.

Meydan TV journalists - Natig Javadly, Aysel Umudova and Aynur Elgunesh were also detained as suspects in the specified article.

Journalists face 5 to 8 years of imprisonment.