Hayala Agayeva detained as a suspect
Meydan TV journalist Hayala Agayeva has been detained as a suspect, her lawyer Nazim Musayev told reporters.
She is suspected of committing acts stipulated by Art. 206.3.2 (smuggling committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, the lawyer said.
According to him, the girl does not plead guilty and connects the criminal case with her journalistic activity. Agayeva did not complain of physical pressure. However, she was subjected to psychological pressure. In particular, she was forced to testify before her lawyer arrived. After Musaev entered the defence she exercised the right to retract the initial testimony given in the absence of a lawyer.
Politics
- 7 December 2024, 14:56
On Saturday, December 7th, a session of the "Musavat" Party's Majlis took place. During the session, the party leader, Isa Gambar, presented a report on the current socio-political situation in the country. The Majlis also approved a decision by the party’s board to grant district organizations of "Musavat" the authority to nominate candidates for the municipal elections scheduled for January 29, 2025. The party outlined its main areas of activity for 2025. A statement was issued on the human rights situation in the country.
- 7 December 2024, 14:29
The human rights organization Freedom Now has joined calls to end the pressure on independent media in Azerbaijan.
- 7 December 2024, 13:01
The press freedom organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the arrests of Meydan TV employees. A statement of the organization on RSF’s X (formerly Twitter) account said: "Reporters Without Borders condemns these new arrests and calls for their immediate release, as well as the release of 13 other journalists held in disgraceful conditions on trumped-up charges."
- 7 December 2024, 11:39
"I was deeply concerned to learn of the arrest of journalists working with Meydan TV. A free and independent press is a vital component of any democracy. Journalists must be able to report on issues without the fear of arrest, intimidation, or violence." This statement was posted by the UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday.
