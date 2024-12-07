Hayala Agayeva detained as a suspect

Meydan TV journalist Hayala Agayeva has been detained as a suspect, her lawyer Nazim Musayev told reporters.

She is suspected of committing acts stipulated by Art. 206.3.2 (smuggling committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, the lawyer said.

According to him, the girl does not plead guilty and connects the criminal case with her journalistic activity. Agayeva did not complain of physical pressure. However, she was subjected to psychological pressure. In particular, she was forced to testify before her lawyer arrived. After Musaev entered the defence she exercised the right to retract the initial testimony given in the absence of a lawyer.