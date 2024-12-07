The Sale of Subsidized Apartments Was Completed Without Hacker Interference
On Friday, the State Housing Development Agency of Azerbaijan (MIDA) sold 544 subsidized apartments in the cities of Sumgayit and Lankaran within a few seconds. The sales were made to the first applicants who managed to view the apartment photos on the MIDA website and secure approval online in real time.
This time, there were no technical difficulties or disruptions caused by software issues, and no official reports have emerged of hired hackers committing fraud to create illegal preferential conditions for buyers.
Osman Gunduz, the head of the Multimedia NGO, commended the successful operation of the MIDA portal, attributing its improved performance to the expertise of the State Security Service and the Special Communication and Information Security State Service.
In a Facebook post, the expert recalled that in 2022-2023, subsidized apartments were sold within 4-32 seconds. However, during the sales on March 30, 2022, bots were detected conducting illegal online purchases of apartments. The transactions were canceled, and the offenders were punished.
Gunduz believes that since 2022, the MIDA portal has overcome its shortcomings and is now prepared for transparent and effective operations in online sales of subsidized apartments. However, he emphasized that work on improving the portal should continue.
A few days ago, the government approved a list of critical information systems but did not fully disclose the document. The list has not been made public. Gunduz speculated that the MIDA website might be included in this list, implying it is monitored by the State Security Service and the Special Communication and Information Security State Service.
