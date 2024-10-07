Moscow urges the countries of the South Caucasus to tell the West: "Get out of here"

The West is attempting to sow chaos in the South Caucasus, and the countries in the region need to combat these efforts, stated Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, on Monday. "We see a strong desire among the countries of the collective West, the NATO bloc, to fish in troubled waters," she said.

"It is necessary to do everything possible to ensure that the general destabilization occurring in various parts of the world, due to the West's desire to manage chaos, does not spill over into our common region," Zakharova added.

"We have invested so much effort together to maintain peace here that we must do everything to prevent these manipulative actors from implementing their policy of managed chaos." "Those who have a knife hidden should be told to 'get out of our region,'" she concluded.