  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny24.80 C
  • Tuesday, 8 October 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(9 minutes ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Moscow urges the countries of the South Caucasus to tell the West: "Get out of here"
Moscow urges the countries of the South Caucasus to tell the West: "Get out of here"

Moscow urges the countries of the South Caucasus to tell the West: "Get out of here"

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Moscow urges the countries of the South Caucasus to tell the West: "Get out of here"

The West is attempting to sow chaos in the South Caucasus, and the countries in the region need to combat these efforts, stated Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, on Monday. "We see a strong desire among the countries of the collective West, the NATO bloc, to fish in troubled waters," she said.

"It is necessary to do everything possible to ensure that the general destabilization occurring in various parts of the world, due to the West's desire to manage chaos, does not spill over into our common region," Zakharova added.

"We have invested so much effort together to maintain peace here that we must do everything to prevent these manipulative actors from implementing their policy of managed chaos." "Those who have a knife hidden should be told to 'get out of our region,'" she concluded.

3 comment

  • Gagik

    2024-10-07

    V Armeniy zhdut kogda Pashinyan skazhet von Rossia iz Armeniy👈

    Cavab ver

  • Ruslan

    2024-10-07

    Вообщето диктаторские режимы хорошо монипулируют народом дело в том что эти мафиозные режимы во власти обеспечивавют свою безопасность за счет народа вешая при этом лапшу народу но при этом обеспечив своих сыновей дочерей внуков правнуков хорошей жизнью на ворованные у народа деньги и пока народ будет спать и принимать эту лапшу ничего не изменится в стране у нас вообще то и нет страны у нас ее отобрали мы как гости просто наблюдаем со стороны...

    Cavab ver

  • Gagik

    2024-10-08

    Ruslan im ne vigodno mir mezhdu narodami , tak u nix budet pod kontrolyu vsyo ne tolko ekonomika no i umi lyudey.

    Cavab ver

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line