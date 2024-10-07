Moscow urges the countries of the South Caucasus to tell the West: "Get out of here"
Moscow urges the countries of the South Caucasus to tell the West: "Get out of here"
The West is attempting to sow chaos in the South Caucasus, and the countries in the region need to combat these efforts, stated Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, on Monday. "We see a strong desire among the countries of the collective West, the NATO bloc, to fish in troubled waters," she said.
"It is necessary to do everything possible to ensure that the general destabilization occurring in various parts of the world, due to the West's desire to manage chaos, does not spill over into our common region," Zakharova added.
"We have invested so much effort together to maintain peace here that we must do everything to prevent these manipulative actors from implementing their policy of managed chaos." "Those who have a knife hidden should be told to 'get out of our region,'" she concluded.
The European Union and its Member States strongly condemn Russia’s intensifying campaign of hybrid activities against the EU, its Member States and partners. These activities again illustrate Russia’s reckless and irresponsible behavior and its disregard for the rules-based international order and international law.
- 8 October 2024, 13:25
A bilateral meeting between the Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents with the participation of delegations began at noon on 8 October in Moscow within the framework of the CIS heads of state summit.
- 8 October 2024, 12:53
On October 8, at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Relations, a draft resolution on the election of heads of working groups for relations with parliaments of other countries was discussed.
- 8 October 2024, 12:51
On the 17th day of hunger strike in Tbilisi pre-trial detention centre Afgan Sadygov's health condition has sharply deteriorated. On the night of 8 October he was hospitalized in a medical facility of the Georgian Penitentiary Service. This was reported to Turan by the journalist's wife Sevinj Sadygova.
3 comment
Gagik
2024-10-07
V Armeniy zhdut kogda Pashinyan skazhet von Rossia iz Armeniy👈
Ruslan
2024-10-07
Вообщето диктаторские режимы хорошо монипулируют народом дело в том что эти мафиозные режимы во власти обеспечивавют свою безопасность за счет народа вешая при этом лапшу народу но при этом обеспечив своих сыновей дочерей внуков правнуков хорошей жизнью на ворованные у народа деньги и пока народ будет спать и принимать эту лапшу ничего не изменится в стране у нас вообще то и нет страны у нас ее отобрали мы как гости просто наблюдаем со стороны...
Gagik
2024-10-08
Ruslan im ne vigodno mir mezhdu narodami , tak u nix budet pod kontrolyu vsyo ne tolko ekonomika no i umi lyudey.