Mukhtar Babayev at a reception with Emmanuel Macron

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, President of the COP29 climate conference Mukhtar Babayev took part in Paris at the conference: “High-level COP29 – IEA (International Energy Agency) Dialogue on Energy Transition.”

At this meeting, an initiative for environmentally friendly cooking for African countries was supported.

The heads of the delegations participating in the “Clean Cooking Summit for Africa”, including the president of COP29, were received at the Elysee Palace by French President Emmanuel Macron, the French Embassy in Azerbaijan reported.

Macron himself also shared a post about the meeting. The French president took a photo with the summit participants. The Azerbaijani minister did not refuse a photo with Macron.