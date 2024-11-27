  • contact.az Contact
Municipal Elections in Azerbaijan Scheduled for January 29, 2025

The news agency Turan
Municipal Elections in Azerbaijan Scheduled for January 29, 2025

The next municipal elections in Azerbaijan will take place on January 29, 2025, Mazahir Panahov, the head of the Central Election Commission (CEC),  said at a meeting of the commission. It is worth noting that in recent years, there has been a policy of consolidating municipalities. Following changes to the legislation earlier this year, which provide for the consolidation of municipalities, their number has been reduced from 1,400 to 685.

Politics

  • 37 Azerbaijani citizens readmitted from Germany Politics
    • 27 November 2024, 23:30

    37 Azerbaijani citizens readmitted from Germany

    Under the agreement between Azerbaijan and the European Union on the readmission of persons residing without permission, 37 Azerbaijani citizens were returned from Germany on November 26.

  • Politics
    • 27 November 2024, 23:20

    Five Azerbaijani servicemen killed in traffic accident

    Six people died on the evening of November 27 as a result of a collision between two cars on a section of the Baku-Gazakh highway passing through the Tovuz region.

  • Politics
    • 27 November 2024, 17:45

    Baku Accuses Polish President of Provocative Step

    Official Baku has condemned the visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to the Azerbaijan-Armenia border during his official visit to Armenia. "The visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to the to Armenia-Azerbaijan border area in the company of members of the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA), unfortunately, is another demonstration of anti-Azerbaijani policy of different EU member countries and European institutions. We deeply regret that President of the country which is officially a “strategic partner” of Azerbaijan has participated in the unacceptable diplomatic “binocular show” leading to the aggravation of relations between Azerbaijan and Poland,”" reads the statement on the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ account on X (formerly Twitter).

  • India Delivers First Batch of “Pinaka” and “Akash” Missile Systems to Armenia Politics
    • 27 November 2024, 17:19

    India Delivers First Batch of “Pinaka” and “Akash” Missile Systems to Armenia

    According to the “Times of India”, the first batch of “Pinaka” missile systems has been delivered to Armenia.

News Line