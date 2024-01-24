PACE approved a resolution depriving the Azerbaijani delegation of the right to vote for a year

At the evening meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on January 24, the deputies approved resolution 15898 on the deprivation of the right to vote of the Azerbaijani delegation until the January 2025 session of PACE.

76 deputies voted in favor, against -10, 4 abstained. During the debate, the absolute majority of speakers called this decision fair and necessary. "Azerbaijan regularly violates its obligations to the Council of Europe and ignores our values," "In recent years, Azerbaijan has been mentioned in 14 PACE resolutions as a violator of its obligations," "In Azerbaijan, hundreds of political prisoners and dozens of arrested journalists and 10 of them were arrested only recently," "Speakers from the Council of Europe were not allowed to meet with political prisoners" - these are the main theses made by the deputies.

Only representatives of Ukraine and Turkey supported Azerbaijan and opposed the resolution.

In conclusion, the sponsors of the resolution stressed that Azerbaijan is not excluded from PACE, but only call for to fulfill its obligations and take concrete steps in this direction.