Paris recalls ambassador from Baku
“France has decided to recall its ambassador to Azerbaijan for consultations in connection with the continuation of unilateral actions on the part of Azerbaijan in recent months, damaging relations between our two countries.” This is stated in a message from the French Foreign Ministry on April 16.
“The President of the Republic received our ambassador today on this occasion. He expressed regret over the actions of Azerbaijan and expressed the wish that the Azerbaijani side would clarify its intentions.
France reiterates its support for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, while respecting international law and the territorial integrity of the two countries,” the statement said.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has not yet commented on this decision of Paris.
The United States on Wednesday reacted to reports about Russian forces being withdrawn from Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, where they had been stationed as "peacekeepers" since the end of a war in 2020, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
On April 16, freelance journalist Mina Aliyarli was questioned as a witness at the Baku city police headquarters.
At today's meeting of the pardon commission under the President of Azerbaijan, over 100 appeals were considered, commission member Alimamed Nuriyev announced. The Commission resumed its work in March. In total, 700 clemency petitions will be considered in the coming weeks, said another member of this structure, Rashad Majid. It is expected that the head of state will sign a pardon order by Independence Day on May 28.
In the afternoon, “Zvezda” TV channel of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation published video cards of the gathering and departure of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh. The footage shows the departure of personnel on two dozen trucks from the peacekeeping base in Khojaly. The convoy is moving through the territory of Azerbaijan, and then the servicemen are loaded onto a railway train. It is not reported in which direction they are moving further.
