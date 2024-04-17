Paris recalls ambassador from Baku

“France has decided to recall its ambassador to Azerbaijan for consultations in connection with the continuation of unilateral actions on the part of Azerbaijan in recent months, damaging relations between our two countries.” This is stated in a message from the French Foreign Ministry on April 16.

“The President of the Republic received our ambassador today on this occasion. He expressed regret over the actions of Azerbaijan and expressed the wish that the Azerbaijani side would clarify its intentions.

France reiterates its support for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, while respecting international law and the territorial integrity of the two countries,” the statement said.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has not yet commented on this decision of Paris.