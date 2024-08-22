azertag.az
Participants of the Baku conference demand the protection of Bonaire's rights
An international conference titled "Bonaire's Path to Self-Determination in the UN General Assembly, Passing Through Baku" concluded in Baku. The event was organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) and the Movement for Human Rights and Change on the Island of Bonaire.
Participants adopted a final declaration stating that all the rights and freedoms of the state and people of Bonaire must be upheld in accordance with the requirements of the UN Charter.
Earlier, representatives of Bonaire stated in Baku that they consider themselves a colony of the Netherlands and are seeking independence.
