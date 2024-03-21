PFPA activist goes on hunger strike in prison

Niyamedin Akhmedov, a convicted member of the Popular Front Party (APFP), began a hunger strike in colony number 12.

The reason is the ban on meetings with relatives by the colony administration, ban on transferring food from family. After the protests, Niyameddin was put in a punishment cell and his head was forcibly tonsured, the PFPA told Turan.

In turn, the Penitentiary Service told Turan that the allegations of violation of Akhmedov’s rights are untrue. He has the opportunity to meet relatives and receive parcels from home. The colony administration did not receive any appeals from him regarding the hunger strike.

*Niyamaddin Akhmedov was arrested in April 2020. A criminal case was opened against him under Article 214-1 of the Criminal Code (financing of terror).

At the end of the investigation, he was charged with calls against statehood (Article 28.281) and Article 233-1 (receiving prohibited items).

On October 8, 2021, the Baku Serious Crimes Court sentenced Niyamaddin Akhmedov to 13 years in prison.

Niyameddin Akhmedov was one of the bodyguards of PFPA leader Ali Karimli and was arrested during the rally.

Human rights activists recognized Niyamaddin Akhmedov as a political prisoner.