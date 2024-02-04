PFPA activist imprisoned in a punishment cell

Shahin Hajiyev, an activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan PFPA, who is serving a prison sentence, was imprisoned in a punishment cell on February 3.

“The leadership of Colony No. 6 imprisoned a 56-year-old respectable man, chess coach Shahin Gadzhiev, in a punishment cell. The reason for this was that he wrote the words “I am not guilty” on the back of his jacket. After his jacket was removed and confiscated, he wrote "Show Choices" on the back of his vest. His vest was also confiscated, and he was placed in a punishment cell,” the PFPA said.

The Prison Service could not be reached for comment.

Shahin Gadzhiev was arrested in November 2021 on charges of drug trafficking on a large scale, and was subsequently sentenced to 6 years in prison.

Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner.