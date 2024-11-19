Pretrial Detention of Iqbal Abilov Extended for Another 4 Months

On November 19, the Sabail District Court of Baku granted the prosecution's request to extend the pretrial detention of Talysh researcher Iqbal Abilov for another four months, his lawyer, Rovshan Rahimov reported. According to the lawyer, the defense considers Abilov’s detention to be unjustified and disputes the charges brought against him. Abilov himself also rejected the accusations. The defense plans to file an appeal against the court's decision.

*Iqbal Abilov was arrested on July 22, 2024, on charges of treason, calls for actions against the state at the behest of foreign organizations, and inciting national and religious discord. In particular, it is claimed that these crimes were committed under the direction of Armenian intelligence services.

Abilov denies the charges and states that he was engaged solely in academic work. A large group of scholars from various countries around the world has appealed to the Azerbaijani authorities, requesting their assistance in securing Abilov’s release. Human rights organizations have recognized Abilov as a political prisoner.