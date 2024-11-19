Representatives of International Organizations Hold Debate on Human Rights in Azerbaijan at COP29

On November 19, a debate titled "No Climate Justice Without Space and Meaningful Participation" took place as part of COP29. The event was organized by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and a number of other human rights organizations.

According to Turan, Fuad Hasanov, the head of the NGO Democratic Monitoring, who participated in the meeting, stated that the central theme of the speeches was that in a context of limited space for civil society, there can be no free discussions on the issue of climate change. The debate particularly highlighted the de facto paralysis of independent civil society institutions in Azerbaijan.

NGOs in the country face difficulties with registration, lack access to funding from international organizations, which have effectively been banned from operating in the country. In this context, any foreign financial assistance is considered as "smuggling."

Leila Mustafayeva, an editor of Abzas Media, who joined the discussion online from Germany, spoke about her colleagues—journalists from her outlet - who were arrested on charges of smuggling. The meeting also addressed the issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan, the number of whom exceeds 300. Calls were made for the Azerbaijani authorities to release political prisoners, including journalists, and to create conditions in the country for the free operation of independent civil society institutions and media.