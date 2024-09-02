Range is the Key to Ending This War, Zelensky Tells Ukrainians After Renewed Russian Attacks

On September 1, the city of Kharkiv once again became the target of brutal Russian strikes. This latest attack, which injured about fifty people, underscores the relentless nature of Russia's war on Ukraine. Among the damaged sites were a shopping center, a sports palace, and residential buildings—ordinary civilian locations that have now become grim symbols of Russian aggression.

In his address to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated the need to push the war back into Russian territory. "Each strike on Kharkiv, on our other cities and villages, proves the correctness of our tactics," Zelensky said, referring to recent Ukrainian operations in Russia's Kursk region. "We must squeeze the war back home, from where it was brought to Ukraine. And not only into Russia's border areas."

The president emphasized that Russia must feel the consequences of the war it started. He pointed to ongoing efforts to target Russian military facilities, logistics hubs, and critical infrastructure as crucial to Ukraine's strategy. "Now our drones provide this, and I thank everyone in Ukraine who works on the development and production of drones," Zelensky said. "And also everyone who works on our missile program."

But Zelensky also acknowledged that while drones and missiles can achieve some of Ukraine's objectives, a broader, more complex strategy is necessary to end the conflict. He called on Ukraine's international partners to recognize the importance of providing long-range weapons to hasten the war's end. "Range is the key to ending this war," Zelensky asserted, urging world leaders, including President Biden, Prime Minister Starmer, President Macron, and Chancellor Scholz, to continue their support.

The Ukrainian president also addressed the need for a "fair response" to Russian attacks, advocating for a combination of military, economic, and political measures. He highlighted the importance of synchronized sanctions between Ukraine and its allies, stressing that no Russian missile or strike should go unanswered.

In a move to further isolate Russia, Zelensky signed new sanctions targeting nearly 150 entities and individuals connected to Russia's aviation infrastructure. Additionally, another package of sanctions was imposed on collaborators who have aligned themselves with the Kremlin's war machine.

Zelensky concluded his address by recognizing the bravery and dedication of Ukrainian forces and emergency responders, particularly those working in the embattled Kharkiv region. He singled out several individuals for their exceptional service, expressing gratitude for their commitment to the nation's defense.