Skirmishes on border of Lachin and Goris

On April 8, from 23:35 to 23:45, units of the Armenian Armed Forces intermittently fired small arms at positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of the settlements of Sadynlar, Khyusyulu, Malybeyli and Jagazur of the Lachin region.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces have taken adequate retaliatory measures, the press service of the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

In turn, the Armenian Defense Ministry claims that the Azerbaijani side opened fire in these areas.