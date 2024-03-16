The ambulance service has been replenished with 100 new medical vehicles

The State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance of Azerbaijan has purchased 100 new Italian ambulances "Iveco Daily 35S15/E4". On Saturday, they were presented to the President of the country, Ilham Aliyev, for review. According to the Chairman of the agency's Board Zaur Aliyev,

Of the 100 Italian Iveco Daily ambulances, 66 are of simple differentiation, the remaining 34 are specialized, including 3 psychiatric, 20 intensive care vehicles, 1 X–ray and 10 equipped with perinatal baths. In total, 349 ambulances were purchased after the introduction of compulsory medical insurance.

It should be noted that the authorities periodically report on purchases of new ambulances. However, there is still a need for cars and medical teams.

