The Fair Environment Initiative - COP29 has ceased its activities
The Fair Environment Initiative - COP29 has ceased its activities
The Fair Environment Initiative - COP29, established by five Azerbaijani NGOs, announced the termination of its activities. This decision is explained by the absence of opportunities for activity. As one of the founders, Bashir Suleymanli, head of the Institute of Civil Rights, told Turan, the initiative was put forward in February in order to submit proposals to the government to improve the conditions of civil society in the run-up to COP29.
"We have prepared appeals and proposals to the President, the Minister of Justice and the Parliament. We wanted steps to be taken in the country to ensure human rights, civil society activities, environmental protection, and the opening of borders. So that on the eve of COP29 our country is mentioned in a positive light.
However, we were disappointed by a series of fake criminal cases against independent media, the arrests of journalists and one of the founders of our initiative, the head of the Center for Election Monitoring and Democracy Education, Anar Mammadli," Suleymanli continued.
The pressure on representatives of free media and independent civil society is still ongoing. Offices are closing, and community activists are leaving the country. In such a situation, the activity of civil society is impossible," Suleymanli stressed.
* The Fair Environment Initiative - COP29 was established on February 20 by the Public Association for Economic Assistance; EcoFront; the Center for Strengthening Women; the Center for Election Monitoring and Democracy Studies; the Institute of Civil Rights.
-
- Economics
- 14 June 2024 15:29
-
Politics
-
- 14 June 2024, 17:43
On June 14, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received Serbian Defense Minister Bratislav Gašić , who is on an official visit to Baku. During the meeting, Hasanov stressed the strategic nature of the partnership between the two countries, including cooperation in the military sphere.
-
- 14 June 2024, 17:21
On Friday, at the trial of the activist of the Popular Front Party Elnur Hasanov in the Baku Serious Crimes Court, the latter said that after the previous trial he was beaten by Prison Service officers. However, Judge Javid Huseynov ignored this statement. Next, the judge announced the examination of the case documents. After that, the defendant pointed out that his hands were handcuffed behind his back, and then the judge ordered the guards to take them off. However, the guards removed the handcuffs from behind and put them on in front. The judge again made a remark to the guards.
-
The meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg concluded the discussion on the implementation of 25 decisions of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) concerning Azerbaijan. In particular, this is the "Case of the Anar Mammadli Group", which includes 5 decisions against Anar Mammadli, Intigam Aliyev, Ibrahimov and Mammadov, Khadija Ismayilova (2), Arif and Leyla Yunus.
-
- 14 June 2024, 16:45
On June 14, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received a delegation headed by Deputy Head of the Department of International Cooperation of the Chinese Army Yao Gin. Hasanov informed the Chinese delegation about the operational situation on the conditional Azerbaijani-Armenian border. Yao Ging stressed the importance of regular exchanges of experience between the armies of the two countries and invited the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan to the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum in September.
Leave a review