The identities of 8 people whose remains were discovered in Khojaly have been identified

According to reports, investigations are being conducted regarding the discovery of buried mass human remains during excavation works performed as part of comprehensive restoration and reconstruction activity in the center of liberated Khojali city (near the former carpet factory).



Following the examination of the human remains discovered during the investigative inspection at the designated site, it has been established that they pertain to at least 18 individuals (with the possibility that 4 of them are minors). They were subjected to various forms of torture, physical violence, and inhumane treatment, were not buried individually and by the requirements of their religion, were not adequately preserved for identification purposes, and were not provided with necessary protection and identification marks to indicate their location.



The Prosecutor General's Office, in collaboration with the employees of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, the Ministry of Health's Public Legal Entity "Association of Forensic Medical Examination and Pathological Anatomy," the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, and the Representation Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Azerbaijan, conducts expertise and laboratory examinations on the bone fragments discovered during the on-site inspection, as well as other necessary procedural actions to determine the identities of the victims and other circumstances relevant to the case.



At the current stage of forensic genetic expertise, the identities of 8 individuals have been determined:



Residents of Khojali district



1. Aliyev Agaali Naib oglu - born on 01.06.1933

2. Aliyeva Surayya Behbud gizi - born on 01.06.1933

3. Mahmudov Akif Seydulla oglu - born on 01.06.1962

4. Salimov Khazar Sayavush oglu - born on 01.09.1974

5. Salimova Tamilla Agamirza gizi - born on 01.06.1935



Residents of Khankandi city

6. Javadov Ali Musul oglu - born on 15.06.1954

7. Ismayilov Ismayil Bahman oglu - born on 01.08.1955

8. Maharramova Basira Vali gizi - born on 01.06.1954



According to the investigation materials, all mentioned individuals went missing in the Khojali district area on 26.02.1992.



The materials gathered have been incorporated into the ongoing criminal investigation conducted by the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office. Additional information regarding the outcome will be provided to the public. Joint information of the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

On February 26, 1992, Khojaly was captured by Armenian armed forces.

The capture of the city was accompanied by massacres of civilians.