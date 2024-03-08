Those detained in "Toplum TV" case stated police planted currency and pressured them

"Toplum TV" employees and other activists detained on March 6 were pressured, their lawyers said.

On March 7, the detainees' lawyers met with the defendants at the Baku Police Headquarters. Elchin Sadigov told Turan that he visited his client Elmir Abbasov, who works for "Toplum TV" as a social media manager.

During a search of Abbasov's apartment, 2,700 euros were found. "Elmir said that this money had nothing to do with him and was planted by those who came with the search," the lawyer said.

Abbasov was intimidated, demanding to give out a mobile phone password. According to the lawyer, Abbasov is in the status of a suspect in the smuggling case. "Within 48 hours, he must be charged and transferred to the court for taking a preventive measure. If we proceed from the actual time of detention, then 48 hours expire on March 8 at about 13.00," the lawyer noted.

"Toplum TV" video editor Mushfig Jabbar is defended by lawyer Neymat Kerimli. The defender said that on March 7 he met with the journalist at the metropolitan police department. "The apartment of Mushvig Jabbar was searched and 3,200 euros were found. Mushvig also stated that this money has nothing to do with him and his family. It is unequivocal that the police planted the money," the lawyer told Turan.

According to him, Jabbar was interrogated from two to four in the morning. "This is psychological pressure, but in fact it is torture,” the lawyer said.

Rovshan Rahimov's lawyer visited Ilkin Amrakhov, an employee of the Institute of Democratic Initiatives (located in the same office with "Toplum TV" and is a partner organization of this publication).

During the search, 2,800 euros were found in Amrakhov's apartment, the lawyer said. "The young man said that the money did not belong to him. If he had such funds, he would have spent them on treating his sick mother and brother. The family has very limited financial resources," the lawyer stressed. According to her, psychological pressure was exerted on the young man in the police.

The lawyer noted that on March 8, the court will consider the investigation's request for Amrakhov's pre-trial detention.

During a search of the apartment of another employee of the Institute of Democratic Initiatives, Ramil Babayev, 2,300 euros were found, his lawyer Aysha Abdel Gadir told Turan. "The young man said that this money did not belong to him, and he had never had such funds. When he was arrested, he had only three manats ($1.8) in his pocket and another 22 manats (about $14) on a bank card," the lawyer said.

On March 8, the court will consider the request of the investigation for a preventive measure in the form of arrest against him, the lawyer said.

The lawyer of another employee of the Institute of Democratic Initiatives, Ali Zeinal, was unavailable for comment.

The lawyer of "Toplum TV" employee Farid Ismailov, Zibeida Sadigova, previously reported that pressure was exerted on her client, and Ismailov denies the charge of smuggling. "His apartment was searched, and 3,100 euros were found. Farid said that the money did not belong to him, and it was planted by the police themselves," Sadygova said.

"Farid had three lung surgeries in November and December. He is still under medical supervision and we are very worried about him," the lawyer said.

It should be recalled that Akif Gurbanov, head of the Institute of Democratic Initiatives and the "Platform of the III Republic", was also detained in this case. A preventive measure in the form of arrest is expected for all seven detainees today.